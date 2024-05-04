Bruins' Jim Montgomery makes one big change ahead of crunch Game 7 against Maple Leafs

As the Boston Bruins get ready to play a decisive Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Jim Montgomery has chosen a different approach that could alter the game's results. NHL insider David Alter recently tweeted that the Bruins held their morning skate at TD Garden instead of their usual practice facility at Warrior Ice Arena.

Montgomery explained the decision, saying:

"We wanted to change things up. This is one of the things we changed up."

Expand Tweet

This shows the increased level of significance of Game 7 and Boston's unflagging resolution to discover the last missing stone to secure a win.

Boston came out strong in the series, opening the gap to 3-1 against the Maple Leafs. However, the tide has turned, and they now face the possibility of an early playoff exit if they can't secure a win in Game 7. The pressure is palpable for both teams. Every advantage, no matter how small, could make a difference.

Boston Bruins lineup and probable adjustments

One area of focus for Boston is its lineup. With the status of Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews uncertain, Boston is also considering changes to optimize its roster.

One key decision revolves around the goaltender position, with both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman proving their reliability throughout the season. The final call on who starts in goal may not be revealed until just before game time.

Additionally, the Bruins have seen injured players return to the ice during morning skate. Andrew Peeke's return, though not expected for some time according to Montgomery, signals positive progress. However, it's unlikely he'll be ready for Game 7. The tension is palpable right from the beginning, and any small detail can be a game-changer.

Boston Bruins' situation and player and coach's remarks ahead of Game 7

The excitement is quite high for Game 7 since it will be Boston's only chance to change its fate. What happened last year should not be repeated. The first-round 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers despite winning 65 regular season games was heartbreaking. This time again they are in the same spot. But they are all positive.

Forward Charlie Coyle talked about playing Game 7 on home ice, saying:

"They are smart hockey fans in Boston...they love the game and the big moments and they are going to be on their feet and loud and we can't wait to have them behind us."

Expand Tweet

Boston coach Jim Montgomery shared his thoughts on their plans after the Game 6 loss to the Maple Leafs:

"When you wake up today it's what's the plan and how do we get better and look at the opportunity in front of us."

Boston is positive and will intend to play like never before because everything is at stake at this point.