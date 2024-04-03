Bruins' Jim Montgomery shares his honest opinion on Linus Ullmark's performance against Predators

The Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0, and goaltender Linus Ullmark's outstanding effort earned him the shoutout. Ullmark's 31-save shutout was his second of the season. It helped the Bruins stay at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery admired Linus Ullmark's heroics during the game.

“Spectacular. You know, I thought their goalie was really good, too. But our goalie was like an onslaught," Montgomery said.

"He had to be down in his crouch, he had to be finding pucks through a lot of traffic and a lot of great plays that they were able to make at times. He made some saves look easy.”

Expand Tweet

Ullmark left no room for mistakes. His play looked balanced, without any signs of frustration.

“We played a full 60 minutes and showed we don’t get frustrated easily,” Ullmark said. “We kept sticking with it. We did a great job penalty killing as well, and obviously a couple of clutch goals from [Coyle and Zacha]. That was really nice.”

Apart from Linus Ullmark, Pastrnak, Zacha and Coyle contributed to the Bruins' win

Apart from goaltending, it was a team effort from the Bruins. David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle contributed with a goal each.

Reflecting on the intensity of the game, Coyle said:

“Those are playoff-type games where it’s 0-0 or low scoring or whatever it is. It’s kind of a battle to see what team will break first. That’s stuff we kind of talk about in between periods and on the bench."

"There’s always things you can fine-tune throughout the game, and we addressed those. But our overall game, you don’t want to stray away from that. We figured we’d get our opportunities if we just stuck to it," he added.

One key aspect of the game was the Bruins' penalty killing, which shut down all four power-play opportunities for the Predators. Even Nashville captain Roman Josi noted the Bruins' aggressive penalty kill.