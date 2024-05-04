Bruins' Kevin Shattenkirk expresses confidence in David Pastrnak's Game 7 redemption

Amidst the tension and anticipation surrounding Game 7 of the Boston Bruins playoff series, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk showed confidence in and support for teammate David Pastrnak.

In a statement by TSN reporter Mark Masters, Shattenkirk emphasized Pastrnak's dedication and commitment to his game. He highlighted the forward's determination to bounce back after a challenging stretch.

"I don’t think anyone’s more upset about his play than Dave," Shattenkirk said.

As an alternate captain for the Bruins, Pastrnak shoulders a significant responsibility. He strives to excel and contribute to his team's success throughout the season.

Acknowledging Pastrnak's pivotal role as one of the Bruins' standout players, Shattenkirk emphasized the forward's unwavering dedication to his craft.

"He’s been our best player all season & he takes a lot of pride in that, in being a force out there," Shattenkirk added.

"I know he’s going to bring great things tonight," Shattenkirk declared

Expand Tweet

Jim Montgomery calls out David Pastrnak ahead of crucial game 7 against Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called out superstar forward David Pastrnak for needing to step up in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montgomery praised Brad Marchand's efforts and warned Pastrnak about the crucial game. Montgomery clarified his comments, saying he and Pastrnak have a healthy relationship and that Pastrnak is ready to go for the game. However, the Bruins must win Game 7 to move on from any potentially damaging aftermath.

"I talked to him right after the game about it. I talked to him about it during the game ... Pasta and I have a real healthy, communicative relationship, and he’s ready to go," Montgomery said.

Expand Tweet

The Bruins could collapse and lose a series they once led 3-1 for the second consecutive season. The outcome of Game 7 will determine if the Bruins can overcome this challenge and advance.

David Pastrnak and the Bruins lost 2-1 to the Maple Leafs

the Toronto Maple Leafs triumphed over the Boston Bruins 2-1. William Nylander's two goals and Joseph Woll's stellar 22 saves helped the Leafs.

This victory forced a seventh game in the Eastern Conference series. Morgan Rielly assisted on both goals, while Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins. Toronto rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and now heads to a decisive Game 7 in Boston.

Despite missing Auston Matthews, Nylander's heroics and Woll's historic performance fueled Toronto's comeback bid.