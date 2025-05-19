Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron makes his feelings known about Brad Marchand's role in eliminating Maple Leafs from playoffs

Brad Marchand eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs once again on Sunday night.

Game 7 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs was Marchand's fifth career winner-takes-all matchup against Toronto. He entered action 4-0 in those Game 7s, and on Sunday, he improved that record to a perfect 5-0.

Florida embarrassed Toronto in front of their home crowd in a 6-1 drubbing, crushing the Maple Leafs' hopes of this year being different from the past.

Marchand led the charge in Game 7, racking up three points (one goal, two assists) and improving his series totals up to eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games. The longtime Bruin has forever haunted the Maple Leafs and their fan base, and that continued as a member of the Florida Panthers.

Brad Marchand's former linemate and good friend, Patrice Bergeron, spoke to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun after the game and praised his performance. LeBrun shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"No surprise! He always steps up and comes up clutch in the big moments. He’s done it his whole career and is doing it again now. I’m really happy for all of his success right now," Bergeron said.

Brad Marchand is a pending UFA in the final season of the eight-year, $49,000,000 contract signed with the Boston Bruins back in 2016.

Brad Marchand wouldn't throw the Maple Leafs under the bus after another playoff disappointment

The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a lot of heat for another postseason flameout in 2024-25.

Brad Marchand was asked about the Toronto fan base and the extra pressure put on the team postgame. He was very honest in his response, giving the players the benefit of the doubt despite the loss. TSN shared the video of his comments on X.

"When you see the pressure that Toronto faces, and everyone's talking about, whatever, the 20- or 30-year build-up... They just beat the pressure into this team. And it's gotta be tough on those guys to walk to the rink every day and not feel that. Because, I mean, you see the way the fans treat them at the end. Like, how do you not feel that every single day?" Marchand said.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps Brad Marchand is trying to keep his options open, knowing the Maple Leafs could have interest in his services as a UFA this summer.

For now, Marchand and the Panthers head on to the Eastern Conference Finals and begin with Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Carolina. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center.

