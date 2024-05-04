Bruins' Pat Maroon addresses handling Game 7 nerves against Maple Leafs

On Saturday night, Pat Maroon and the Boston Bruins will face the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the playoff series. The tensions are quite high in the Bruins' fanbase, but the players are playing it cool.

The newest addition to the Bruins roster, star Pat Maroon shared his perspective on the game during a media interaction. NHL insider Chris Johnston shared Pat Maroon's statement when asked how to deal with the nerves heading into Game 7.

"You're talking to the wrong guy. I just play." Pat Maroon said.

Maroon, who was traded to the Boston Bruins by the Minnesota Wild close to this year's trade deadline, expressed his opinion on playing Game 7 (elimination game) against Toronto.

"Yeah, I think for us, you just gotta go out there and play, we gotta have that belief system in here and go out there and enjoy the moment.

"I'm sure, probably haven't been here all year, but if they said in the beginning of the year you'll be going Game 7, Toronto, I think anyone would take that, right? So, it's an opportunity for us to go out there and just play our game."

The reporter asked about the emotions for the day, and Maroon said:

"Like, excitement. I think everyone's excited. "

Pat Maroon prised the Leafs for their comeback

Pat Maroon praised the Toronto Maple Leafs for their resilience. The Maple Leafs were 3-1 behind in the series after four games, but in Games 5 and 6, they fought back and won the two games 2-1. This helped them level the series 3-3. Now the Bruins are under a lot of pressure.

Last season, they lost the series with a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. This year again they are on the verge of repeating history.

"Yeah, I mean, you gotta give credit to them. They've been playing good. We haven't had our best, but that's not an excuse for us. Right? So they fought back, they battled hard, so they've done a good job," Maroon said, praising the Leafs.

Maroon is confident that things will be positive and he plans on sticking to the game plan and playing as a team.

"But, you know, for us, just got to stick with it, stick with the game. The game plan that's been given to us, we know what works and we know what doesn't work. I think just sticking to it and coming together as a group, when it comes down to this, it's all about work ethic."

By the look of it, the team is indeed excited and confident. It remains to be seen how well this translates for them on the ice in the elimination game.