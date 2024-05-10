"Brutal but clean" "Terrible no call": NHL fans react to Jamie Benn's hit on Devon Toews

NHL fans on social media reacted to the hit by the Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn on the Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews in Game 2.

The incident unfolded during the second period behind the Avs net. Toews was attempting to handle the puck behind the net when he collided with the hard hit delivered by Benn near the boards.

Toews was slow to get back on his feet after the hit and was attended by the team medical staff on the ice. Initially, Jamie Benn was penalized a major penalty for the hit, but after the review, the call was rescinded with no penalty.

Here's the video of the hit:

Expand Tweet

NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed reactions to the hit, with some calling it a clean hit while others arguing it should have been a penalty on the play.

One fan tweeted:

"Brutal but clean. No head contact"

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in and expressed disappointment with the call on the play:

"Terrible no call"

"Great hit! Clean, elbow down. Love the physical play," said another

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"So - not meant to be a dirty hit. But he stood too tall, and caught him in the head. 2 Min I could see. But thats it," one fan opined."

Another commented:

"Somebody gotta tell Toews to keep his head up. Perfect playoff hit by Benn."

"I mean the NHL can’t say they want to take these hits out of the game and then let them go unpenalized. Probably clean by the letter of the law but still doesn’t look good," one fan expressed their viewpoint on the hit.

Jamie Benn and Stars lead Avs in Game 2

After the end of two periods, Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars led the Colorado Avalanche to a commanding 4-0 lead. Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring for the team via a powerplay goal at 14:46 of the first period.

Roope Hintz, Hieskanen, and Tyler Seguin all scored in the second period to put the Stars in a commanding position before the start of the final period.

In Game 1, the Stars had a similar scoreline. They were up 3-0 but went on to squander that lead before losing to the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime at the American Airlines Center.