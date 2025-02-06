  • home icon
  • "Brutal contract", "Chef Allvin is cooking": Social media divided over Marcus Pettersson's $33,000,000 Vancouver Canucks contract extension

"Brutal contract", "Chef Allvin is cooking": Social media divided over Marcus Pettersson's $33,000,000 Vancouver Canucks contract extension

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:05 GMT
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced on Wednesday the signing of defenseman Marcus Pettersson to a contract extension.

Pettersson has signed a six-year, $33 million contract with an AAV of $5.5. million. The 28-year-old defenseman joined the Canucks recently from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the trade. He made his Canucks debut on Feb. 2 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to the Canucks extending Marcus Pettersson with a contract extension. One tweeted:

"Brutal contract."

Another chimed in:

"chef allvin is cooking."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Under 6 Million Huge WIN !!!" a third fan posted.
"Solid value for a top 4 dman. Let's just hope he doesn't make EP40 upset," one X user wrote.
"Canucks blueline feels like it’s starting to come together. Just needed more Peteys," posted another user.
"That AAV is an absolute steal. Maybe a bit too many years but worth it imo. Solid deal for you guys," one fan opined.

Pettersson has accumulated 18 points through three goals and 15 assists in 49 games split with the Penguins and Canucks.

