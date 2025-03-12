NHL analyst Bryan Hayes did not mince words when discussing the recent performance of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly and his fellow blueliners.

Speaking on Domino's That's Hockey, Hayes called out Rielly, who is signed to an 8-year, $60 million contract, and his linemates for mental lapses that have contributed to the Leafs' recent four-game losing skid.

According to Hayes, Rielly, along with teammates Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, have simply not been playing well enough since the Four Nations tournament.

“Since the Four Nations, the three of them have just simply not played well enough. And they're all veterans, they're all savvy, they're all healthy, they're all mobile, and they're all making glaring mistakes almost on a nightly basis, and it's costing their team.”

The analyst explained that even with the return of Chris Tanev (upper-body) and the addition of Brandon Carlo (from Bruins), the issues seem to be stemming from the trio of left-shot defensemen. He said:

“Whether it's gap control, whether it's just missing assignments or missing checks or being soft on checks in front of the net and in the corners—these guys are all capable of being better. They have to be better. I think that's where a lot of the issues are starting."

The Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic division with a 39-22-3 record, but their playoff position could be in jeopardy if the poor defensive play continues.

Hayes said getting Tanev back from injury will help, but the onus will be on Rielly and the other veterans to clean up their mental mistakes.

Craig Button calls out Leafs' "Sloppy" defense

Craig Button, the co-host of Domino's That's Hockey,called out the Toronto Maple Leafs' "sloppy" defensive play, expressing concern over the team's recent struggles.

Button added that commitment to defense is all about effort, saying:

“I'm going to get to the dangerous spaces before my opponent does, I'm going to be strong on a puck, I'm going to make sure that I'm not making risky plays. And the Toronto Maple Leafs, to a player on the blue line even up front, they've been sloppy, that I mean that's a word that keeps coming to mind."

Button said the Leafs' defense is "just not good enough" and could be a bigger problem for a team that has struggled to score in past playoffs.

He also pointed out their blown leads against the Sharks and Utah, saying it’s a worrying sign as they prepare to face the Florida Panthers.

