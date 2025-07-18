Bryan Hayes opines Dakota Joshua's arrival signals end of David Kampf's Leafs spell 

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes believes the Toronto Maple Leafs' acquisition of forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks signals an end to David Kampf's time with the Leafs.

Speaking on TSN's "FanDuel Overdrive", Hayes opined that the 6-foot-3, 29-year-old Joshua helps give the Leafs more bottom-six center and wing depth, ultimately making Kampf expendable.

“Nicolas Roy is 6-foot-3 and shoots right. Joshua is 6-foot-3 and shoots left. Can play center. It's going to be interesting," Hayes said (Timestamp: 4:06 onwards). "These are clearly bottom-six players. This is not a guy who's going to play on the wing with Tavares or Matthews."

Hayes further noted that the top of the lineup will feature Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, along with John Tavares and William Nylander, and the team will sort out who slots in alongside them. He mentioned Matias Maccelli as one of the likely options, with Max Domi possibly as another.

As for the bottom six, Hayes pointed to Scott Laughton, Joshua and Roy — three experienced players who can play center or shift to the wing when needed. He suggested that this lineup could signal the end of David Kämpf’s time with the team.

“I think this is a precursor to David Kämpf not being a part of the team in the future. I don't think that would surprise anybody. He didn't play in the playoffs. They're going to have to find a way to unload that."

It’s yet to be seen whether the Leafs will move on from David Kampf and make additional changes this offseason.

Bryan Hayes' take on Canucks trading Dakota Joshua to Toronto

Bryan Hayes was perplexed by Vancouver giving up Dakota Joshua for just a 2028 fourth-round pick, noting his size, age and ability to play center or wing. While acknowledging Joshua is a bottom-six player, Hayes felt his attributes made him worth more than a late-round pick.

"It's interesting. I can't quite figure it out from Vancouver's standpoint... Maybe it's a cap dump. That's what I would guess. They have something else cooking. Maybe they're in on someone else or they have a couple of other things coming and they had to unload somebody,” Hayes said (Timestamp: 3:36 onwards).

After signing with Vancouver in 2022, Dakota Joshua missed time last season recovering from surgery for testicular cancer, but still managed seven goals and 14 points in 57 games.

Hayes theorized the Canucks may have a cap-related move in mind, using the Joshua trade to clear space.

