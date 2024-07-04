As the 2024-25 season approaches, Sidney Crosby has a year remaining on his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens' free agency activity has been relatively quiet, focusing on securing depth players on short-term deals.

The burning question now lingers: Are these moves sufficient to keep the team competitive for Crosby, or would a change of scenery be more fitting? With the option to extend his contract, Crosby faces a pivotal decision.

TSN's "OverDrive" host Bryan Hayes recently proposed a bold move to the Toronto Maple Leafs, replacing current captain John Tavares, if Crosby opts to play his final year in Pittsburgh. Tavares has one year remaining on his seven-year, $77,000,000 deal with the Leafs.

Hayes weighed in on the situation:

(from 3:30 mark onward)

"But if he's going to wait it out, play his final year and hit free agency next year, the Toronto Maple Leafs — it doesn't get bigger than that in the hockey world, and it's only in Toronto. Maybe the greatest Canadian captain of all time, or real close to it, with Gretzky, with Messier, with Lemieux.

"One of the great winners of all time. Golden goal in 2010. Come home, come to Canada, end the Canadian Cup drought as a Maple Leaf. Tavares leaves, Sid comes in. It all works out for everybody."

Sidney Crosby has been with the Penguins for the past 19 years. His status as a franchise legend comparable to Marion Lemieux ensures that his future will be a hot topic of discussion over the coming months. Until he decides on a new contract or a potential trade, the upcoming promises will be filled with intense speculation about his next steps.

Hayes voices desire for Sidney Crosby to make his way to New York

Apart from the Maple Leafs, Bryan Hayes also voiced his desire for Sidney Crosby to make his way to the bright lights of Broadway this summer to play for the Blueshirts.

Hayes emphasized the need to swiftly move forward if Crosby decides not to extend with the Penguins, suggesting the New York Rangers as the ideal destination:

(from 3:03 mark onward)

"All right, well, if it's this summer, right? If he concludes he's not going to sign an extension, let's rip the bandaid, let's move on. I say go up to Broadway, get in the bright lights of Broadway, play for the New York Rangers."

Hayes added:

"They have Zibanejad and they have Trocheck up the middle. They've got Chytil, who's a good player. I think he can play on the wing, though," he said. "You put Sid up the middle of the ice on Broadway. The Rangers are a great team, loaded on defense, great goalie in Shesterkin. I love the idea of Sid on Broadway. Pittsburgh to New York doesn't get bigger than that."

Do you think Sidney Crosby should join the Toronto Maple Leafs or New York Rangers or end his career as a Pittsburgh Penguin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

