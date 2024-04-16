Buffalo Sabres-linked college coach David Carle discusses possibility of considering NHL job

The Buffalo Sabres have once again fired their head coach. On Tuesday, they finally decided to part ways with head coach Don Granato, which marks their seventh coaching change during a historic 13-season playoff drought in the NHL.

Now it's time for the team to search for a new leader, and there's speculation about potential candidates. College coach David Carle is one such candidate who is expected to try his hand at the NHL level now.

Carle, currently the head coach for the men's ice hockey team at the University of Denver, engaged in a discussion about his future aspirations on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast hosted by Paul Bissonnette.

Bissonnette delved into the topic of stability in coaching positions, saying:

"I feel like college coaching jobs can provide maybe a little bit more security than NHL positions."

He asked Carle about his interest in making the leap to the NHL. Considering there is a place to fill on the Buffalo Sabres team, Carle is indeed a worthy candidate.

Carle expressed his openness to exploring NHL opportunities despite not having immediate plans to transition. He said:

"It's a great question. I would tell you right now, I don't, but it doesn't mean I wouldn't talk to teams to go through that experience and process. I love it here, I think when you look at the data of NHL coaches compared to other sports leagues, the guys are fired at a much higher rate."

Acknowledging the realities of NHL coaching, Carle mentioned the higher turnover rate compared to other sports leagues. He also discussed his family and kids and the financial considerations.

"You know, I got a young family. We got three-year-old and a six-month-old. I get treated very well here. Am I saying no to it? No, but it would have to be a really special opportunity. They have to be a lot of money and I don't know if anyone's willing to pay that for 34 years first year head coach in the NHL."

Even though the NHL might be tempting, Carle's really into his gig at Denver.

"So it's on my radar but I love it here." Carle said,

Carle is genuinely hyped about the program's potential to keep winning. Watching his players grow and succeed is what he loves most.

Expand Tweet

More on Buffalo Sabres firing coach Don Granato

The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Don Granato on Tuesday without naming a replacement.

The Sabres, missing the playoffs for an NHL record 13 straight seasons, finished sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 39-37-6 record.

Assistant Jason Christie and video coordinator Matt Smith were also let go. General manager Kevyn Adams thanked Granato for his contributions but aimed for a new direction for consistent contention. Granato, with a 122-125-27 record, coached his last game in a 4-2 win against Tampa Bay.

