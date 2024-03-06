Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 6th 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs host Atlantic Division rival the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night in St. Thomas, Ontario, for this year's Kraft Hockeyville game. The Maple Leafs have tried to catch up recently, whereas the Sabres are lagging.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date: Wednesday, March 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG, NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Buffalo Sabres (sixth in the Atlantic Division) have maintained a steady performance, posting a 9-8-1 record within the division and an overall record of 29-29-4. Their success is notably tied to their ability to score, boasting a commendable 27-6-2 record in games where they score three or more goals.

Their recent matchup with the Maple Leafs ended in a commanding 9-3 victory for the Sabres. Buffalo has maintained a solid 6-4-0 record in its last 10 games, with an average of 2.7 goals and 4.2 assists per game.

Buffalo Sabres: Key Players and Injuries

Key players such as Casey Mittelstadt, with 14 goals and 34 assists, and Dylan Cozens, with four goals and four assists in the last 10 games, have been pivotal.

However, they face challenges with injuries to Mattias Samuelsson, Victor Olofsson, Jack Quinn and Erik Johnson.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-18-8, third in the Atlantic Division) have displayed a mixed performance within their division, holding a 6-8-2 record, but shine brightly with an overall record of 35-18-8.

Like the Sabres, their success is closely linked to their scoring ability, boasting a remarkable 32-6-6 record in games where they tally three or more goals. In their recent 10-game stretch, Toronto has dominated with an 8-2-0 record, averaging 4.4 goals and 7.1 assists per game.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key Players and Injuries

Leading the charge, William Nylander has been instrumental with 33 goals and 50 assists, while Auston Matthews remains formidable with 11 goals and five assists in the last 10 games.

However, they face challenges with injuries to key players such as Ilya Lyubushkin, Conor Timmins, John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin.

Wednesday's game marks the third encounter between these teams this NHL season.