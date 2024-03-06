Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 06, 2024 13:48 GMT
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs
The fifth-placed, 35-18-8 Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the 13th-placed, 29-29-4 Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto is coming off a recent 4-1 home defeat against the Boston Bruins on March 4, a setback that they'll aim to bounce back from in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a 5-2 home loss against the Winnipeg Jets on March 3 and will be seeking redemption when they take on the Maple Leafs.

Buffalo Sabres projected lineups

Buffalo Sabres v Los Angeles Kings

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

  • Jordan Greenway- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch
  • Jeff Skinner- Casey Mittelstadt- Kyle Okposo
  • Zach Benson- Dylan Cozens- JJ Peterka
  • Zemgus Girgensons- Peyton Krebs- Eric Robinson

Defensemen

  • Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju
  • Owen Power- Connor Clifton
  • Ryan Johnson- Jacob Bryson

Goalies

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
  • Eric Comrie

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 38
  • Games Started (GS): 35
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 16
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 89
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.46
  • Shots Against (SA): 1030
  • Saves (SV): 941
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .914
  • Shutouts (SO): 4
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 10 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok
  • Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
  • Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
  • Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov
  • Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 28
  • Games Started (GS): 28
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses: 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 85
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.23
  • Shots Against (SA): 724
  • Saves (SV): 639
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .883
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds

