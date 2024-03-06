Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th March, 2024

The fifth-placed, 35-18-8 Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the 13th-placed, 29-29-4 Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto is coming off a recent 4-1 home defeat against the Boston Bruins on March 4, a setback that they'll aim to bounce back from in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a 5-2 home loss against the Winnipeg Jets on March 3 and will be seeking redemption when they take on the Maple Leafs.

Buffalo Sabres projected lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jordan Greenway- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner- Casey Mittelstadt- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson- Dylan Cozens- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons- Peyton Krebs- Eric Robinson

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson- Jacob Bryson

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 35

Wins: 19

Losses: 16

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 89

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.46

Shots Against (SA): 1030

Saves (SV): 941

Save Percentage (SV%): .914

Shutouts (SO): 4

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 10 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 28

Games Started (GS): 28

Wins: 15

Losses: 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 85

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.23

Shots Against (SA): 724

Saves (SV): 639

Save Percentage (SV%): .883

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds