Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th March, 2024

The fifth-placed, 35-18-8 Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the 13th-placed, 29-29-4 Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Toronto is coming off a recent 4-1 home defeat against the Boston Bruins on March 4, a setback that they'll aim to bounce back from in front of their home crowd.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a 5-2 home loss against the Winnipeg Jets on March 3 and will be seeking redemption when they take on the Maple Leafs.
Buffalo Sabres projected lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
- Jordan Greenway- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch
- Jeff Skinner- Casey Mittelstadt- Kyle Okposo
- Zach Benson- Dylan Cozens- JJ Peterka
- Zemgus Girgensons- Peyton Krebs- Eric Robinson
Defensemen
- Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju
- Owen Power- Connor Clifton
- Ryan Johnson- Jacob Bryson
Goalies
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Eric Comrie
Buffalo Sabres starting goalie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 35
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 16
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 89
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.46
- Shots Against (SA): 1030
- Saves (SV): 941
- Save Percentage (SV%): .914
- Shutouts (SO): 4
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 10 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok
- Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
- Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 28
- Games Started (GS): 28
- Wins: 15
- Losses: 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 85
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.23
- Shots Against (SA): 724
- Saves (SV): 639
- Save Percentage (SV%): .883
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds