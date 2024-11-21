"Bunch of dummies": Leafs fans rip into Sportsnet panelists for their take on Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs fans on social media were furious with Sportsnet's panel's take regarding a huge hit by Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud on Leafs forward Matthew Knies. The hit resulted in Knies being ruled out of Wednesday's game.

Whitecloud delivered a shoulder check that struck Knies in the chest and appeared to make contact with his head.

Following the hit Knies went directly to the locker room and did not return for the third period. The impact caused Knies' head to hit the ice forcefully, and Whitecloud's feet left the ice during the collision.

Sportsnet's Wednesday Night Hockey panel weighed in on Zach Whitecloud's hit on Matthew Knies. Sam Cosentino described it as a "clean, good hockey hit." Colby Armstrong added that Whitecloud did not leave his feet and pointed out that his elbows were tucked. Meanwhile, Luke Gazdic opined that head contact is avoidable.

Fans were quick to react to Sportsnet panel members' take on the hit on Matthew Knies as they shared their reactions on X/Twitter. One said:

"Bunch of dummies."

Another chimed in:

"Most embarrassing panel in sports."

Meanwhile, a couple of fans accused the panel of favoritism:

"This panel just wants to make Hab, Sens, Jets, Flames, Oilers, Canucks happy," one humorously remarked.

"It's hilarious that you guys always use the entire intermission period to discuss these things when it benefits teams not named the Leafs," another chimed in.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"So if he doesn’t leave his feet and hits the head, clean hit? C’mon now, he hit his head and INCIDENTALLY hit the body, if he got any of it at first," a second fan tweeted.

"Brutal takes. @NHL paying the bills showing an obvious influence. Wouldn't dare disagree with a wrong ruling eh panel? Head is up looking forward. Arm hits the head first. He's in the air before contact is even made. Get off the air. Should be ashamed," opined one X user

Matthew Knies has accumulated 12 points through eight goals and four assists in 20 games this season. Fans should expect an update on him before the Leafs' next matchup.

Matthew Knies' Leafs beat Golden Knights to win their third straight

On Wednesday, Toronto defeated the Vegas Golden Knights with a 3-0 shutout victory at home in Scotiabank Arena. This marked the third straight win for the Leafs.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares all accumulated two points on the night. Joseph Woll was solid between the pipes, making 31 saves and securing the first shutout win of the season.

The Maple Leafs improved their record to 12-6-2 and moved top of the Atlantic Division with 26 points.They'll face the Utah Hockey Club next on Sunday.

