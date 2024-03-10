"Burn the patches. It's your only hope": Fans react as Red Wings' winless streak coincides with jersey Ad partnership

The Detroit Red Wings' recent winless streak sparked a conversation among NHL fans, as it coincided with the team's ad partnership with a waste management company. The discussion began when a Red Wings fan took to Reddit to point out the co-relation, saying that the team had gone 0-5 since the beginning of the partnership.

The announcement of the partnership came on Feb. 29 with Michigan-based Priority Waste LLC. The multi-year deal involves featuring the waste management company's brand marks on both home and away jerseys, starting from the game against the New York Islanders.

Fans quickly chimed in with their thoughts on the matter. Some attributed the streak to a classic case of a "jersey curse":

"Ah, Jersey curses. We're familiar with those. Burn the patches. It's your only hope."

Others questioned the decision to partner with a waste management company:

"Who in their right mind partnerships with a waste management company Detroit Red Wings if you want to show your true logo in style partner up with Ford to make it stand out from the rest after all automobile nation was born in Detroit Michigan or pair up with Meijer."

One fan lamented the alteration of the jersey design:

"They frickin moved the letters to the other side for this, too. I much prefer the captain C over the wheel."

Detroit Red Wings face tough 5-3 defeat against Vegas Golden Knights

The Detroit Red Wings faced a challenging defeat on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, falling 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite entering the game with a sense of desperation to break their losing streak, the Red Wings struggled from the start. The Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes with goals from Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault.

Despite the tough start, Michael Rasmussen provided a positive moment for Detroit by scoring a goal in the first period. Going into the third period trailing 2-1, J.T. Compher's power-play goal tied the game at 2-2. The third period saw a flurry of goals, with Brayden McNabb and Shayne Gostisbehere each contributing to the scoreline, keeping the game tied at 3-3.

Detroit had a significant opportunity to take the lead in the final minutes of regulation but failed to capitalize on three consecutive chances. With 2:44 left, the Knights reclaimed the lead at 4-3 when Marchessault netted his second goal, and he completed a hat trick with an empty-netter with 1:07 remaining, securing the 5-3 victory for Vegas.

Detroit's record now stands at 33-25-6.