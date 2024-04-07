"But who had his contract terminated?": NHL fans react to Corey Perry's trash talk on Flames

The NHL is no stranger to heated rivalries and similarly, Corey Perry has ignited the flames of competition even further. After the Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames, Perry was caught on camera delivering a mocking remark towards the Flames players, prompting varied reactions from fans.

The scene unfolded after the third period, with Perry perched on the boards as Connor McDavid passed by, smiling at the Calgary bench. Perry's comment, "You're so bad," was caught on tape at this point, sparking debate among fans.

The video clip was quickly posted on X by Sportsnet, prompting NHL fans to share their thoughts on Corey Perry's bold statement.

One fan took a jab at the Oilers' performance:

"Haha contenders getting outworked/outplayed/outshot by a rebuilding team. Obviously talking about his own team."

This comment reflects the competitive nature of fans, and this particular fan mocked the Oilers for their 27 shots at goal against the Flames' 36.

Another fan expressed their newfound appreciation for Corey Perry, despite his history as a rival player:

"Haha attaboy CP, ivive it to ‘em!! I’m still so glad this guy is an Oiler now; it still feels strange cheering for him after hating him for so long."

Perry's transition to the Oilers has clearly shifted the dynamic for some fans. He was fired from the Chicago Blackhawks for improper conduct, and later, after almost 2 or three months, he joined the Oilers upon gaining permission from the NHL.

The speculation didn't stop there, as one fan speculated about the target of Corey Perry's remark, suggesting:

"I assume it was directed at Andersson as there was a lot of chatter between him and lots of Oilers tonight."

A fan pointed out Perry's contract termination by the Blackhawks; he said:

"sure, but who’s the one who had his contract terminated"

One fan sounded critical of Perry; he said:

"then how did they outplay you lmaoooo"

A fan talked about Karma upon Perry's remarks:

"saving this for later when karma comes around"

One more fan didn't let it slide:

"What’s bad is getting kicked off a team for being inappropriate with a staff member. That’s actually bad."

Critical comments were just not stopping, as one fan said.

"And yet, he had to live with being Corey Perry for the rest of his life. We’re good."

Vegas was brought into the discussion, as one fan added,

"Vegas to Edmonton after the first round exit"

Corey Perry and the Oilers won the game 4-2

The Edmonton Oilers secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring three points and Calvin Pickard making 33 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored 40 goals for the season, while Connor Brown and Evan Bouchard also contributed to the win.

Despite a strong effort from the Flames, the Oilers capitalized on power plays and sealed the victory, extending their dominance in the Battle of Alberta series.

The Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights next.