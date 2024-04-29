"But Keefe still has a Job" "He lasted longer than Gerard Gallant with Vegas": NHL fans react as Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dave Hakstol

The Seattle Kraken's decision to part ways with head coach Dave Hakstol shocked the NHL community, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans across social media platforms.

Elliotte Friedman, a trusted NHL insider, broke the news on X, stating,

"Hearing the Seattle Kraken are making a coaching change. Dave Hakstol will be out."

Almost instantly, fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts and speculations about the move.

One fan expressed surprise at the timing, noting,

"But Keefe still has a job"

"He lasted longer than Gerard Gallant with Vegas." another fan said.

A comprehensive list of recent coaching changes provided by a fan showcased the high turnover rate in the league this season, drawing attention to the significant number of coaching changes that have occurred across various teams.

"Imagine if Dave Hakstol and David Quinn just changed places. Do it for the lulz," one fan said.

Others took the opportunity to engage in playful banter, with one fan humorously offering a trade:

"We'll trade them Keefe," referencing Toronto Maple Leafs' head coach Sheldon Keefe."

Speculation about Hakstol's replacement was rife.

"Which retread is getting that job," another fan said.

However, not all reactions were critical of the decision. One fan offered a balanced perspective.

"Meh, 3 years is a solid tenure for an expansion team. I think he did as good as he could have done with what he was given. The fact they aren't taking the Vegas route and still already have playoff experience is pretty impressive," another fan said.

The conversation also took a critical turn, with one fan laying blame on Hakstol for the team's offensive struggles.

"It's his fault his team scores one goal a game," the fan said.

Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol

Dave Hakstol was dismissed from his coaching role at the Seattle Kraken following a disappointing season where the team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Kraken's GM, Ron Francis, expressed gratitude for Hakstol's efforts but stated that the decision was necessary for the team's growth.

"Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position," Francis said (per NHL.com).

"Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken's next head coach immediately."

Hakstol, who had been with the Kraken since their inception in 2021, had a mixed record, including being a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2023. Kraken's assistant coach, Paul McFarland, also won't return for the next season.

Now Hakstol is among the NHL coaches fired during the season, including the famous names of Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason and Craig Berube.