"Buying a new purse for Matthews or Nylander": NHL fans in splits as Connor McDavid is spotted at Toronto mall

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jun 26, 2025 03:08 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
McDavid will be eligible to sign an extension with the Oilers on July 1 - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was reportedly spotted at a Toronto-area shopping mall, browsing at the selection of ladies’ purses in a prominent shop.

The shopping trip has set off a flurry of fan reactions poking fun at McDavid’s purchases. Some fans took to social media to send playful jabs Connor McDavid’s way.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

“Buying a new purse for Matthews or Nylander?” one fan opined.
“I hope that sales lady encouraged him to hold off making any big purchases until his contract is signed,” another fan chimed in.
“He's shopping at Yves-Saint-Laurent! McDavid to Montreal confirmed!!!” this fan commented.
Meanwhile, other fans brushed off the Connor McDavid sightings as a sign he’s inking a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent.

Let’s see what these fans had in mind:

“Wow, breaking news, McDavid at the mall where his family lives and comes home for the off season, this must mean he’s coming to Toronto,” a fan remarked.
“Wait, you’re telling me an Ontario-born player goes back to his home province for the off season??? 😱😱😱” this fan posted on X.
“Well, he’s from Newmarket, so of course he would come home to visit,” another fan wrote.

Connor McDavid looks to be spending some downtime this summer before getting back to the rigors of another NHL season, as he looks to guide the Oilers back to a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Connor McDavid could take his time before re-signing with Oilers

McDavid will be eligible to sign an extension with the Oilers on July 1 - Source: Imagn
McDavid will be eligible to sign an extension with the Oilers on July 1 - Source: Imagn

The biggest question mark surrounding Connor McDavid and the Oilers this offseason is the star’s contract extension.

McDavid is eligible to sign an extension in Edmonton on July 1. However, McDavid’s comments following the end of the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers have poured cold water on the Oilers’ captain signing right away.

In his latest 32 Thoughts blog published on June 20, Elliotte Friedman underscored how Edmonton fans shouldn’t panic about McDavid not re-signing on July 1.

Friedman pointed out how Leon Draisaitl waited until September to sign his extension last year. Similarly, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews signed in late August, ahead of the team’s training camp.

Incidentally, McDavid and Matthews are represented by the same agent. So, it shouldn’t be surprising to find that McDavid spends the entire summer without an extension in place.

Friedman also noted that the Oilers have other pending free agents to deal with. That’s why McDavid could be taking a backseat to those negotiations. Once the team has finalized deals with other pending free agents, the attention can shift to him.

In the meantime, the Oilers will have a summer of business to attend while McDavid mulls over his future with the club.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

