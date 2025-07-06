"Bye bye Nic Robertson" "Interesting no Byram": NHL fans react as Jayden Struble, Kaapo Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Jayden Struble and Kaapo Kakko are among 11 NHL players who filed for salary arbitration on Saturday. This process helps restricted free agents agree on a fair contract if they can't settle with their team.

Struble, a young defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, hopes to get a desirable deal. Meanwhile, Kakko, with the Seattle Kraken, is looking for a fresh start and wants a contract that fits his performance and potential.

The players still have the chance to sign new contracts with their teams before arbitration hearings begin, which are set to take place between July 20 and August 4. Teams also have the option to elect arbitration, but they must do so by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the list of players on X:

"Eleven players have elected for salary arbitration according to @NHLPA Deadline for club elected salary arbitration is Sunday evening."

The group includes several big names, including Morgan Barron, Dylan Samberg, and Gabriel Vilardi of the Winnipeg Jets; Lukas Dostal and Drew Helleson of the Anaheim Ducks; Nicholas Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs; Arvid Soderblom of the Chicago Blackhawks; Conor Timmins of the Buffalo Sabres; and Maksim Tsyplakov of the New York Islanders.

The announcement led to reactions from NHL fans on X.

"Bye bye Nic Robertson," a fan said.

"Still offer sheet eligible that’s why," commented another fan referring to the complexities of contract negotiations with restricted free agents.

"Trading Sorokin, and using a piece of that trade to acquire Dostal," one user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Ducks got rid of Gibson and now Dostál is asking for more money," a fan said.

"Jets will pay toews 800mil in bonuses but wont pay Vilardi," commented another fan.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman's NHL salary arbitration experience

The process of NHL salary arbitration is not easy. In August 2023, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman shared his experience going through arbitration. He said it was not something he wanted, but he understood it was part of the business.

"I think the biggest thing was living day by day," Swayman said, via NHL.com. "And again, it's a business ... There's no ill will on the process because I understand that I'm not the first player to go through it, I'm not the last, but I definitely don't wish it upon any of my friends or teammates moving forward, and I don't want to do it ever again, as well."

That year, Swayman signed a one-year, $3.475 million contract and said he was happy to still be with the Boston Bruins. The next year, in October, he signed an eight-year, $66 million contract.

