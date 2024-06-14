Calder Cup Finals 2024: Full schedule, preview and other key details explored

The 2024 Calder Cup Finals will be a rematch of last year's summit clash. The Hershey Bears will be taking on the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Last year, Hershey won the Calder Cup in seven games.

Hershey finished the regular season with the best record in the American Hockey League, 53-14-0-5 for 111 points. Coachella Valley, meanwhile, finished with 103 points and a record of 46-15-6-5.

In the Calder Cup playoffs, Hershey defeated the Leigh Valley Phantoms in four games, the Hartford Wolfpack in three, and the Cleveland Monsters in seven.

Coachella Valley, meanwhile, defeated Calgary in four games, the Ontario Reign in three, and the Milwaukee Admirals in five.

2024 Calder Cup Finals Schedule

The full 2024 Calder Cup Finals schedule is as follows, with all times in Eastern:

Game 1 – Friday, June 14, Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Sunday, June 16, Coachella Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 18 Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Game 4 – Thursday, June 20, Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 22, Hershey at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

*Game 6 – Monday, June 24, Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 26, Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

* if necessary.

All of the games will be streamed live on AHLTV

2024 Calder Cup preview

The 2024 Calder Cup starts on Sunday night in Hershey as the Bears look to win back-to-back championships. If they do triumph, it will be their 13th Calder Cup.

In the playoffs, Hershey were led by Hendrix Lapierre, who's tied for the most points in the Calder Cup Playoffs, with 15. Hunter Shepard has started every game in goal and has a 2.16 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Coachella Valley, meanwhile, is led by Devin Shore who leads the team with 11 points. In goal, Chris Driedger owns a 2.31 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Coachella Valley is looking for their first Calder Cup in franchise history. A victory would be even sweeter as it will avenge their defeat in last year's Finals.