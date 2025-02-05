The Colorado Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, and star defenseman Cale Makar was disappointed with the loss. They struggled on both offense and defense. Colorado entered the game after a 2-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers but couldn't keep up their performance.

After the game, Makar said the team lacked consistency.

"Yeah, there were sparks, I think. Shifts where we did, shifts we just didn't," Makar said. "The consistency right now is just not there, and that's been our fault. So, yeah, it's unfortunate."

Avalanche served more penalty minutes (31) compared to Cancuks' 13. They gave six powerplays to Canucks, and they scored their second goal on one of them. Makar praised Vancouver's hard work and Thatcher Demko’s strong goaltending, who made 25 saves.

"Yeah, look, they play really hard," Makar said. "They're a hard-working team, and you know exactly what you're going to get from them. But it's on us to be prepared to combat that. And at times tonight, we found ways to get the net, but other times, just not so much, and got to find ways to get in the goalie's eyes, obviously.

"Demko had quite an incredible game. So he's a good goalie. And we don't break goalie's eyes. It's, it's easy for them to see the puck."

Makar has 19 goals and 39 assists for 58 points this season.

Cale Makar talked about the third-period disaster that cost the game

The first period ended scoreless, with Colorado outshooting Vancouver 10-8. In the second period, the Canucks took a 1-0 lead and outshot the Avalanche 15-11. Vancouver controlled the third period, outshooting Colorado 8-4 and scoring two more goals.

Talking about the third-period mistakes, Cale Makar said,

"Yeah. I mean, again, it just goes back to, obviously, they're getting in lanes, and then we weren't generating enough just getting pucks on that. And again, we got to find that consistency in our game where we can do it every single shift. So, yeah, we got to find somewhere."

Jake DeBrusk scored the first goal in the second period after a rebound. Brock Boeser added a powerplay goal in the third period. Drew O'Connor scored an empty-net goal to seal the win. Vancouver earned their first win in three games since trading J.T. Miller.

Meanwhile, The Avalanche are now 31-22-2 and fourth in the Central Division.

