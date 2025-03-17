Mikko Rantanen returning to Ball Arena was just like one could anticipate, receiving cheers and boos. The former Avalanche star, now with Dallas, faced his old team for the first time since his February trade.

Cale Makar, one of Rantanen’s closest friends, shared a playful moment about their dinner before the game. The dinner was a chance for former teammates to catch up and share Rantanen’s big change.

"It was good, yeah. It was good. We had to fight for him to pay the bill. But no, it was great. Obviously, it’s always good to see Mikko, and it’s unfortunate that we won’t be seeing a lot more of him now, but yeah, it’s good," Makar joked.

For Mikko Rantanen, returning to Colorado felt different. The crowd had mixed reactions, with cheers of “Moose” and some boos. When a tribute video played in the first period, he tapped his heart in appreciation.

The trade that sent Rantanen away surprised many, including him. He was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche in 2015 and wanted to stay long-term. He told the front office that he was willing to negotiate. Rantanen was first traded to Carolina before being moved again to Dallas.

"At the end of the day, I always wanted to stay in Colorado," Rantanen told the media on Saturday via NHL.com.

"That was the plan, and that's what I told the front office, too. I told them face-to-face that I was going to be flexible, but I understand. Better players than me have been traded in the history of the NHL. So it happens. It's part of the business."

Mikko Rantanen signed an eight-year, $96 million, contract with Dallas and the team was on his trade destinations list given to Carolina.

Mikko Rantanen clarified his trade out of the Carolina Hurricanes

Before getting traded to the Dallas Stars, Mikko Rantanen gave Carolina a list of teams he was open to joining. He wanted Carolina to get a good return and not lose him for nothing.

"I listed a couple names a week before the Deadline, so I wouldn't be a rental or possibly a free agent, so they could get something back from me,” Rantanen said, via NHL.com.

“We're a good team. So that was one reason why Dallas was on my list at the end of the day, and I'm very happy to be here now. It's a good team, and they've been good. Successful the last couple years, and they have a good, young core, great coach.”

Since joining, Mikko Rantanen has scored two goals and one assist on the top line, playing on the wing with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.

