Calgary Flames GM reveals team's future plans with Jacob Markstrom

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy recently disclosed plans for discussions with netminder Jacob Markstrom about his future with the team. After some games and a brief absence due to a lower-body injury, Markstrom's performance and role within the Flames organization have come under scrutiny.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Conroy's planning to sit down with Markstrom once the season wraps up. Conroy sounded hopeful about a possible resolution.

"We need to sit down and talk," Conroy expressed. "I need to see where Marky’s head is at – if I can add something, see what he is thinking. We just need to sit down and have a conversation after the season."

With Markstrom's future up in the air, Conroy's all about staying in the moment.

"Right now I just want him to play and focus," Conroy remarked. "He’s been banged up a little bit, and hopefully, he is back soon."

As the Flames approach the conclusion of the regular season, attention will undoubtedly turn to the discussions between Conroy and Markstrom. It will be interesting to see how the Flames handle their goalies and who's on the roster next season. It's all about ensuring everyone's on the same page – players and management should be in sync.

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom's recent performance raises questions

Jacob Markstrom's recent outings have been less than stellar, with Tuesday's loss to the Blackhawks adding to his challenges. Despite his efforts, Markstrom allowed three goals on 27 shots, contributing to the Flames' defeat. Since he got back into the game, Markstrom's been struggling to find his groove again. He's let in six goals out of 52 shots in just two starts.

The 34-year-old goaltender's season statistics reflect a mixed performance, with a record of 22-19-2, a save percentage of .909 and a goals-against average of 2.70.