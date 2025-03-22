Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf sees team as playoff dark horse set to ‘shock some people’

Rookie netminder Dustin Wolf believes that the Calgary Flames making the playoffs will turn heads and raise eyebrows this season.

Ad

In a Q&A session on NHL.com published on March 20, Dustin Wolf discussed his team’s quest to make the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Wolf pointed out that many observers did not believe the Flames would be in the playoff hunt at this point in the season. As a result, he stated:

“Everyone dogged us and didn’t expect us to be here.”

Dustin Wolf’s words underscored the fact that the Flames are still in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wildcard spot. Thus, Wolf made a bold claim:

Ad

Trending

“I have no doubt that if we do get in, we’re going to shock some people.”

Indeed, very few picked the Calgary Flames to be a playoff team this late in the season. But with 14 games to play, they have a chance to make up ground in the playoff race. The Flames have two games in hand on the Blues and one against the Vancouver Canucks, the other team standing their way of a playoff berth.

Ad

Ultimately, the Flames remain a dark horse to make the postseason this year. But if they do, Wolf and Co. will continue striving to prove everyone wrong.

Dustin Wolf’s chances to win the Calder Trophy

The 23-year-old Dustin Wolf is among the favorites to take home this year’s Calder Trophy. In 42 games, he’s racked up a 23-14-5 mark with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 SV% to go with three shutouts.

Ad

Those numbers have brought attention to Wolf as a contender for Rookie of the Year. Wolf, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had appeared in 18 career games heading into this season. However, his numbers were drastically different.

Wolf’s turnaround has coincided with his team’s playoff pursuit. Considering how very few gave the Flames any chance to make the postseason, being in the hunt at this point in the season is a testament to Wolf’s tremendous season.

Ad

Dustin Wolf will likely face stiff competition from the San Jose Sharks' Macklin Celebrini and the Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson for the Calder. But whether Wolf wins the Calder or not, the most important thing is to make the playoffs and have a strong showing.

With a healthy and productive Wolf between the pipes, Flames Nation can expect to have a solid shot at the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama