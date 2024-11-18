Calgary Flames players' partners attend Bruce Springsteen concert at Scotiabank Saddledome

American musician Bruce Springsteen returned to Calgary on Saturday after 21 years for a sold-out concert at the Calgary Flames’ home, Scotiabank Saddledome. The legendary singer performed a 27-song set with his E Street Band, thrilling fans with classics like "Hungry Heart" and "She’s the One."

Partners of several Flames players attended the grand concert. Among those spotted were Rasmus Andersson’s wife Tessa, Mikael Backlund’s wife Frida, Tyson Barrie’s wife Emma, Mackenzie Weegar’s partner Maggie Wallace, and Kianna Shwaluk.

On Sunday, Tessa Anderson posted a series of pictures and clips on her Instagram story from the memorable night. The first story featured a clip of Bruce Springsteen and his band performing on stage, with Tessa captioning it:

Trending

“Bruce Springsteen at the dome.”

via Instagram/@tessaiandersson

The second story was a black and white still from the concert with stage lights and Calgary banners hanging in the Saddledome. In the third story, Tessa posted a clip of Emma Barrie and Maggie Wallace vibing to music in the car. Maggie wore a black outfit while Emma sported a leopard-print coat while both held drinks and sang along to the music.

via Instagram/@tessaiandersson

via Instagram/@tessaiandersson

Tessa reposted one of Emma’s stories where the girl group posed together on a couch. Emma tagged all five of the girls in the caption and wrote:

“Working on the formula.”

via Instagram/@tessaiandersson

Calgary Flames alternate captain Rasmus Anderson attended Bruce Springsteen concert

Tessa Anderson also shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account from the night. Her husband, Flames alternate captain Rasmus Anderson, was also there with her.

One of the pictures showed Frida Backlund and Tessa walking together through the Scotiabank Saddledome. Frida dressed in a sleek black jacket with leather pants and shiny boots, while Tessa wore a cozy black top paired with light-wash, distressed jeans.

“Bruce Springsteen in the books 🕺🏻✔️”, she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a car selfie with Rasmus, who sported a black cap and a dark jacket over a white T-shirt. In another shot, Bruce Springsteen can be seen performing under the blue lighting. The stage was framed by championship banners hanging from the rafters, while some of the audience illuminated their phones.

She also posted a group photo with Frida Backlund, Maggie Wallace, Kianna Shwaluk and Emma Barrie as the women posed together on a leather sofa. All of them were dressed in stylish casual outfits, mostly sporting black. The lounge had black and white hockey photos framed on the walls and their drinks were placed on the table in front of the couch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback