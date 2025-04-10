Calgary Flames playoff chances: Odds of making postseason after collapse from 3-1 vs Ducks

Calgary Flames lost 4-3 to Anaheim Ducks in overtime at Honda Center Arena on Wednesday. This loss foiled their chances of getting within four points from the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference. Now, according to moneypuck.com, the Calgary Flames have a 9.4 percent chance of making it to the playoffs.

Calgary Flames are No. 4 in the Pacific Division standings with a 37-27-14 record this season. Ryan Huska became head coach in June 2023, succeeding the previous coach Darryl Sutter. But since then the team has missed the playoffs in the last two seasons.

The Flames are 2-1-2 in their last five games. Before their loss to the Ducks, they had won 3-2 against SJ Sharks and lost 3-2 in overtime to Vegas Golden Knights.

In Wednesday's game, they had a 3-1 lead at one point but allowed two late goals for the Ducks to make a comeback. Coach Ryan Huska was not happy with Flames' late performance.

"When you're up 3-1, it's hard when you let one slip away like that," Huska said, via NHL.com.

In their last ten games, the Flames are 5-2-3. Nazem Kadri leads the team with 31 goals and 61 points. MacKenzie Weegar has the most assists with 38.

Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska was clearly frustrated with the loss

Calgary Flames started strong against Anaheim Ducks with a goal in the second period. Mikael Backlund scored at 14:18 to make it 1-0, but Anaheim tied it 1-1 in the third when Trevor Zegras scored.

Yegor Sharangovich gave Calgary a 2-1 lead and Matt Coronato made it 3-1 but later the Flames lost defensive control.

"We should be disappointed," Huska said, via NHL.com. "It's 3-1 and the game should be over, but right now there is nothing we can do about it. All we can do is make sure we're ready for the next game at home against Minnesota (on Friday)."

Anaheim responded fast with Frank Vatrano's goal. Eight seconds later, Cutter Gauthier tied it 3-3 with a wrist shot off a face-off.

"Now you've got to move on. You pick yourselves up and get ready to go for the next one." Huska added.

In overtime, Carlsson set up Gauthier again and he scored from the left circle to win it 4-3.

