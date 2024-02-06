  • home icon
Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 06, 2024 15:33 GMT
Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins
On Tuesday, February 6 at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins will welcome the Calgary Flames to TD Garden. The NHL matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN.

The Flames, with a 22-22-5 record, have only clinched five wins in their recent 10 games, landing them sixth in the Pacific Division and prompting the trade of Elias Lindholm during the break.

In contrast, the Bruins boast a formidable 31-9-9 record, securing seven victories in their last 10 matches, ranking them atop the Atlantic Division.

Both teams aim to assert dominance in their first appearances post-All-Star break, promising an engaging encounter for fans.

Calgary Flames's projected lineup

Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames

Forwards

  • Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
  • Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
  • Kevin Rooney - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Defenceman

  • Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
  • Oliver Kylington - MacKenzie Weegar
  • Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Goalie

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Daniel Vladar

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Jacob Markstrom
Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the Flames.

  • Games Played: 29
  • Games Started: 29
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 13
  • Overtime Losses: 2
  • Goals Against: 75
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60
  • Shots Against: 853
  • Saves: 778
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 39 seconds

Boston Bruins's projected lineup

Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Jakub Lauko - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
  • Danton Heinen - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen

Defenseman

  • Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalie

  • Linus Ullmark
  • Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark
Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins.

  • Games Played: 24
  • Games Started: 23
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses: 6
  • Overtime Losses: 2
  • Goals Against: 66
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78
  • Shots Against: 761
  • Saves: 696
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .915
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 17 seconds

