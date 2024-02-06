Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

On Tuesday, February 6 at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins will welcome the Calgary Flames to TD Garden. The NHL matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN.

The Flames, with a 22-22-5 record, have only clinched five wins in their recent 10 games, landing them sixth in the Pacific Division and prompting the trade of Elias Lindholm during the break.

In contrast, the Bruins boast a formidable 31-9-9 record, securing seven victories in their last 10 matches, ranking them atop the Atlantic Division.

Both teams aim to assert dominance in their first appearances post-All-Star break, promising an engaging encounter for fans.

Calgary Flames's projected lineup

Calgary Flames

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Kevin Rooney - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Defenceman

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Goalie

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the Flames.

Games Played: 29

Games Started: 29

Wins: 14

Losses: 13

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 75

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.60

Shots Against: 853

Saves: 778

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts: 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 39 seconds

Boston Bruins's projected lineup

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen - Jesper Boqvist - Oskar Steen

Defenseman

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalie

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins.

Games Played: 24

Games Started: 23

Wins: 15

Losses: 6

Overtime Losses: 2

Goals Against: 66

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.78

Shots Against: 761

Saves: 696

Save Percentage (SV%): .915

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 17 seconds