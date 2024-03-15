Calle Jarnkrok Injury: Maple Leafs HC shares latest update after forward crashed into boards

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is expected to miss some time after crashing into the boards during Thursday's victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Jarnkrok sustained an upper-body injury in the second period's skirmish with Flyers defenseman Cam York.

"It looks like he's going to miss some time, but we're not going to know the extent fully until we get back home," Keefe said after the game.

Keefe emphasized the team's readiness to adapt in Calle Jarnkrok's absence, drawing parallels to prior situations:

"Just like we've had others step up for Mitch, we'll have to do similar with Jarny if he's going to miss a period of time here."

During the game, Calle Jarnkrok played 8:16 minutes and was a plus-1. The 32-year-old Swedish native has tallied 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 games this season. With a career spanning 699 NHL games, Jarnkrok has previously played for the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames.

Further evaluation will determine the duration of Jarnkrok's absence as the Maple Leafs adjust their lineup, considering replacements like Noah Gregor or Nick Robertson for potential top-six roles.

Despite Calle Jarnkrok's early exit, Maple Leafs cruise to 6-2 victory over Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a commanding 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Leafs wasted no time asserting dominance as Tyler Bertuzzi tipped Auston Matthews' shot from the right face-off circle just 2:01 into the first period, putting them ahead 1-0.

At 9:57, Axel Holmberg capitalized on a rebound, slotting the puck home to extend the lead to 2-0. Rasmus Liljegren further solidified Toronto's advantage with a long-range shot at 15:30, making it 3-0.

Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom was substituted after conceding three goals on 12 shots in the first period.

Philadelphia responded early in the second period with a power-play goal from Owen Tippett at 1:42, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

However, Toronto quickly regained control in the third period, with Matthews and William Nylander scoring just eight seconds apart. Matthews netted his NHL-leading 55th goal at 4:45, followed by Nylander's tally from the high slot at 4:53. Matthew Knies extended the lead to 6-1 at 9:00.

The Flyers managed a late consolation goal as Tyson Foerster scored short-handed at 18:28, resulting in a final score of 6-2.

Notably, Flyers coach John Tortorella was absent from the game, serving the second of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct.