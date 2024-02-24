"Calvin Pickard lost us this game": Fans point fingers at goalie for shortcomings in Oilers' 4-2 loss against Wild

Calvin Pickard was criticized by fans after the Minnesota Wild clinched a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Minnesota's Matt Boldy was the star of the night as he beat Pickard twice during the game.

Following the game, the Edmonton Oilers took to social media to share the post-game score graphic on platform X, marking the final score of the match.

Expand Tweet

The scoreline post was met with a wave of reactions from NHL fans. Many Oilers fans expressed their frustration at Pickard for conceding goals in the 4-2 defeat.

One fan stated:

"Pickard lost us this game lmao"

Expand Tweet

Another fan pleaded the team to reconsider their choice of goaltender

"Please stop playing Calvin Pickard."

Expand Tweet

One fan voiced skepticism, stating:

"If management thinks it’s ok to go into the playoffs with this goaltending tandem, they are going to miserably wrong."

Expand Tweet

The criticism escalated as another fan bluntly urged the organization to make changes, stating:

"Get a goalie, you frauds."

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Calvin Pickard's saves not enough as Minnesota Wild close in on second wild card slot in the Western Conference

Matt Boldy's double strike led the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilerson friday night. The Wild are currently 6-1-1 in their last eight games and just two points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson made a noteworthy 41 saves in the game. The first apparent goal by Joel Eriksson Ek was disallowed after a video review revealed an offside. However, Boldy broke the scoreless tie with a wrist shot in the final 23 seconds of the first period.

Edmonton responded with a power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl in the second period, tying the game. The Wild regained the lead in the third period with goals from Brodin and Boldy.

A late power-play goal from Zach Hyman reduced the deficit for the Oilers but Zuccarello re-established the cushion and sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minutes. The Oilers, now with two consecutive losses, hold a 28-7-1 record in their last 36 games.