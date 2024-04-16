"Can confirm Sebastian Aho will win this series" - NHL fans react as Hurricanes draw Islanders for Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs 

In the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes drew the New York Islanders for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This will be a rematch of last year's first-round series, which the Hurricanes won in six games.

With the schedule confirmed, the puck will drop for Game 1 on Saturday at PNC Arena, giving the Hurricanes home-ice advantage as the higher seed. The Canes went 2-1-1 against the Islanders during the regular season, winning both matchups in Long Island in November and March.

Fans discussed the series on social media and commented about the poster featuring Sebastian Ahos from Hurricanes and Islanders.

Two Sebastian Ahos are in the NHL: Sebastian Antero Aho on the Hurricanes and Sebastian Johannes Aho on the Islanders.

"Can confirm Sebastian Aho will win this series," one fan tweeted on X.

"But which one?" One fan replied jokingly.

Here are some fan reactions on the Hurricanes drawing the Islanders for the Round 1 playoffs:

"Come on you can do better than that … can we get a version of this with Aho vs Aho please?" One fan tweeted.

"This is going to be the worst series of the first round but definitely rooting for the Canes here. Specifically Freddy," another fan tweeted.

"The battles of the Aho’s, hopefully this year they won’t try to murder our team," a user tweeted.

"This is gonna be the funniest first round exit ever," another user tweeted.

"How many points did Jesperi Kotkaniemi end up with this year?" One fan tweeted.

"Rangers own both teams, nobody cares," another fan tweeted.

"Good luck boys, we’re coming back with a vengeance," a user tweeted.

"This is going to be fun to watch!" another user tweeted.

Before the playoffs, the Hurricanes face the Colombus Blue Jackets on Tuesday for the last game of the regular season.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colombus Blue Jackets: Odds & predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Colombus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. The game will air live on ESPN+, BSOH and BSSO. It will broadcast on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM.

The Hurricanes have a 52-22-7 record after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in their last game. The Hurricanes have won five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 26-43-12 after losing to the Nashville Predators 6-4 in their most recent game. They are coming off four consecutive losses.

The Hurricanes are the favorites, with odds of -270, while the Blue Jackets are the underdogs, holding odds of +218. Based on the moneyline odds, there's a 73.0% chance of Carolina coming out on top.

