"Can we get this as a permanent option?": Fans left intrigued by commentary-free CBC Gem broadcast of Edmonton-Colorado game

The CBC Gem broadcast of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Saturday night took an unusual turn when it aired with no commentary for the entire game.

This prompted fans to share their reactions on social media, with one intrigued viewer asking:

"Can we get this as a permanent option going forward?"

The CBC Gem broadcast without commentary offered a unique way to watch the game, enabling fans to immerse themselves in the arena sounds and player interactions.

For some, it gave them the purest sense of being at the game. Without play-by-play or color commentary, viewers could simply watch the action unfold on their terms.

However, the absence of commentary also meant the absence of expert insight into game analysis, player histories and statistical patterns.

Here are some fan reactions to the commentary-free CBC Gem broadcast:

The broadcast style suited hockey fans but may have frustrated those who liked the conventional way.

In the end, the Avalanche edged the Oilers 3-2 thanks to a last-second overtime goal by Artturi Lehkonen.

Avalanche 3-2 win against the Oilers

Sean Walker netted two goals for the Avalanche while Alexandar Georgiev blocked 32 shots to secure the win.

“I think it was just a team win,” Walker said. “Obviously, it’s getting down to it at the end of the year here. Got to ramp it up, this is the time of year where we’re going into playoffs, so every game is going to be like that coming soon.”

Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick netted goals for the Oilers. Connor McDavid didn't register any points, putting an end to his 26-game home-point streak. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves in the game.

“I think both teams brought it, it was a really good game. There were a lot of chances both ways. It definitely felt like a playoff game,” Skinner said. “Obviously it is tough losing, especially with 0.5 seconds left. But that is hockey.”

The Avalanche next face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at Enterprise Center, while the Oilers face the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Place on Tuesday.