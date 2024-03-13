"Can you get out of the way?": Connor Bedard's complaint for blocking his path sparks hilarious response from linesman James Tobias

Connor Bedard didn't just shine on the ice; he also made his voice heard during the game against the Ducks. In a moment of frustration, Bedard requested the linesman, James Tobias, to make way, saying:

"Do you guys see, like, get out of the way a little bit?"

Tobias acknowledged, responding:

"Yeah, I'm trying my best to stay out of the way. You guys are fast and I'm slow."

Bedard's performance was exemplary, setting a new single-game high in points with a goal and four assists. His exceptional play didn't go unnoticed by Coach Luke Richardson, who said:

"We want this feeling to continue, and we want it to be contagious. Winning can do that."

Philipp Kurashev, in particular, benefited from two goals and two assists by Bedard, swiftly surpassing the 100-career-point milestone during the game. Nick Foligno said regarding Bedard:

‘‘He’s not ahead of the play; he’s not trying to cheat. You can see he’s understanding now his positioning . . . and then his natural abilities take over because of that.’’

Reflecting on his recent success, Connor Bedard remained humble, acknowledging a previous goal drought before his recent scoring spree. Despite his remarkable performance, he said:

"I'm just trying to stick to what works. I've been fortunate the last two to get a couple, but it's only two games."

The Blackhawks' offensive explosion, scoring seven goals in consecutive games for the first time since October 1991.

Connor Bedard sparks Blackhawks' offense with a goal and four Assists

Connor Bedard contributed to multiple key goals for the Chicago Blackhawks. He played a pivotal role in setting up Philipp Kurashev's tying goal in the second period, delivering a precise cross-ice pass that allowed Kurashev to score from the right circle. Connor Bedard then extended the Blackhawks' lead late in the period, netting his 20th goal of the season with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Kurashev.

In the third period, Bedard also assisted on Kurashev's power-play goal, tallying his 30th assist of the season. His contributions didn't stop there, as he set up Tyler Johnson's power-play goal with a pass from the crease, securing the 7-2 victory for the Blackhawks.

Andreas Athanasiou's multipoint comeback steals spotlight beside Connor Bedard

Returning from a four-month absence due to a groin injury, Andreas Athanasiou left an indelible mark in Tuesday night's game against the Ducks.

Coach Luke Richardson lauded Athanasiou's performance, remarking,

" His speed and his dynamic [ability] with the puck was great," Richardson said. "He kept shooting, and he was not just skating forward; he was tracking back hard. Guys were really happy, cheering for him on the bench."

Contributing to the scoreboard, Athanasiou dished out two assists, the first setting up Ryan Donato's opening goal and the second created through a turnover, leading to MacKenzie Entwistle's third-period marker.