"Can't close it out" - Penguins GM Kyle Dubas makes his opinion of Tristan Jarry extremely clear

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry has been struggling in the 2024-25 season. In a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary, Jarry allowed three goals. This was part of a pattern, as he has given up at least three goals in every game so far. His record is 1-2-1 with a 4.72 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.

The overtime loss to Tampa Bay was another tough moment for Jarry. He slid too far out of his crease, allowing Brayden Point to score easily. Jarry was recently sent down to the AHL but still hasn't found his game.

General manager Kyle Dubas spoke about Jarry's performance on the "GM Show." He said that Jarry is working hard to improve but still needs to close out games better.

“It's not just going to happen overnight,” Dubas said per NHL.com. “He's put the work in to try to move himself back. Not the night he wanted Friday in Columbus. Better last night, but can't close it out. Needs to start closing out the games and finding way to get them across the line."

Trending

Dubas added that it’s up to both the team and the two-time NHL All-Star Tristan Jarry to fix the issues.

"That's the nature of the business that he's chosen, being a goaltender. So, it's on us to help him, and it's on him to continue to push his way through it,” Dubas added.

If Tristan Jarry's struggles continue, he can be benched until he can improve.

Pittsburgh Penguins failing expectations amid Tristan Jarry's struggles

The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2024-25 season with high hopes of making the playoffs. They missed the playoffs last season by three points and made several changes, including re-signing captain Sidney Crosby to a two-year, $17.4 million contract.

They also added new players like Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk and others through free agency and trades.

However, after 21 games, the Penguins are struggling with a 7-10-4 record and are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. After their 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, head coach Mike Sullivan said the team needs to work harder, focus more on defense, and take more pride in their play.

“We have to compete harder,” Sullivan said to media, per NHL.com, “We need more guys to compete harder and pay more attention to detail, and we need to take more pride in playing defense.”

The Penguins will play the Winnipeg Jets next. Defeating the Jets will be tough for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry as they have lost only three games this season and have a record of 16-3-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback