"Can't handle a real hockey market": Matthew Tkachuk slammed by fans for bashing Toronto media and fans in Leafs' defense

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk faced backlash from Toronto Maple Leafs fans after his comments about the team and their fans on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

After the Maple Leafs’ elimination in Round 2, following a 6-1 Game 7 loss to the Panthers, Tkachuk said that he feels bad for the Maple Leafs.

"If their team was not in Toronto dealing with all the crazy circus stuff outside of it, they’d be an unbelievable team," Tkachuk said (0:23).

Many Leafs fans took offense to Tkachuk's remarks, seeing it as a slight against what they consider to be the most passionate and dedicated fanbase in hockey. One fan responded on X:

"No wonder he wanted out of Calgary. Dude can’t handle a real hockey market."

Another wrote:

"Great analysis by Tkachuk. There is a different feel in smaller and appreciative markets compared to the pressure cookers like NY and Toronto."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"So today we’re just blaming the fans and not their star players never pulling up in the playoffs?," one wrote.

"If he was the only player saying this I would dismiss it, however we know he's not the only one," another posted.

"Excuses full of bullshit. You’re pro athletes, the fans and media have zero to do with what goes on during the games," a user commented.

"NHL is a bunch of cucks complaining about pressure. I’m white, but I don’t see black athletes complaining about pressure in the NBA or NFL," another wrote.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Matthew Tkachuk "lucky" being in Florida

Matthew Tkachuk expressed his gratitude to be playing in the Sunshine State, away from the intense media attention and pressure that often come with hockey in Canada.

"We don't have to deal with that in Florida. I feel like that's what makes me and my team so lucky," Tkachuk said.

"You almost use that against them. The pressure that these guys have to deal with day in and day out. I wasn't surprised with how they played. They had stretches in those games where they played really well."

Matthew Tkachuk was especially impressed by the Leafs’ tough second period and said that Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky “had to make some big saves” to help secure the win.

