"Can't keep doing it every year" - NHL analyst urges Toronto Maple Leafs to show restraint ahead of trade deadline 

In a recent discussion between NHL analysts Bryan Hayes and Jay Onrait, the topic of the Toronto Maple Leafs and their strategy approaching the trade deadline took center stage.

Hayes expressed a perspective that might not be in alignment with popular opinion, advocating for the Toronto Maple Leafs to refrain from making significant moves and instead rely on the team they have built for the current season:

"Well, I'm probably in the minority on this, Jay, but my thought on this is the Leafs need to win or lose with this group this season. And what I mean by that is this is what they've built, right?"

Hayes emphasized the efforts the Toronto Maple Leafs have put into constructing their current roster:

"They've done the heavy lifting even in the summertime. I know it hasn't worked great with Tyler Bertuzzi, with Max Domi at times, but they are playoff performers."

Hayes added:

"Those are guys you have to trust are going to elevate their game come playoff time. And I know there's an obsession in this market in Toronto, and there always has been this obsession with loading up at the trade deadline, being over active in the offseason, constantly going for it, sign everybody, be in on everything."

Hayes delved into the prevailing mindset in the Toronto market:

"And it hasn't worked in the past. And I don't think it needs to be the case this time around, and again, I know Leaf fans are probably thinking, wait a minute, how do you not go all in with Matthews being as good as he is this year, Neelander being as good as he is this year?"

Despite the exceptional performances of key players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Hayes draws parallels with teams like the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, both of whom were relatively inactive in the trade market but found success in reaching the Cup final.

"Well, you look at the two examples that got to a cup final last year, and I think that's exactly what I'm talking about here. The Florida Panthers, Jay, last year at the deadline, literally did not make a trade. They literally did not make a move."

"It's time for Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Rielly, whoever's going to play a net. Sheldon Keefe, to do the heavy lifting, do not rely on trading prospects and picks. You can't keep doing it every year."

Toronto Maple Leafs analyst Bryan Hayes also urges restraint at trade deadline for long-term success

The crux of Hayes' argument revolves around the notion that success for the Toronto Maple Leafs should come from within the team rather than through constant reliance on trading prospects and high-end picks:

"First rounders out. Easton Cowan out. Fraser Minten out. You need to build up this farm system again. Matthews is here for at least another four years after this. Nylander's here for at least another eight is after this. It's not always about all in. And that's the only answer. The answer has to be in the room right now, and I think they're going to have a quiet trade deadline. I think they should."

Hayes emphasizes the long-term perspective, urging the Toronto Maple Leafs to refrain from sacrificing future prospects for short-term gains and advocating for a quieter trade deadline:

"It doesn't mean you don't build around the edges. 3rd, 4th, 5th round. Pick lower-end prospects to bring in depth guys. Okay, I can deal with that. But first rounders and high-end picks for rentals, I don't think it's the right play."