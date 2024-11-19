"Can't name a more deserving fan base": Social media reacts as Boston Bruins fans rain loud boos after "woefully bad" 5-1 loss to Blue Jackets

NHL fans on social media reacted as Boston Bruins fans loudly booed their team following the third straight defeat. On Monday, the Boston Bruins suffered a crushing 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.
In the final moments of the game, the home crowd felt embarrassed and frustrated, expressing their disappointment with loud boos directed at their team as they left the ice.
Here's how fans reacted on X/Twitter. One posted.
"Can’t name a more deserving fan base."
Another chimed in:
"Been waiting years for them to finally get bad, think this is the start of the decline."
"Woefully bad," another posted.
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"An embarrassment to Boston Sports not the 3-8 Patriots but this sh*t show," a second fan tweeted.
"Good. Eventually people won't pay good money to watch this trash," commented another.
"Thought stretch for the Bruins... really hope things turn around for them," another chimed in.
Even a Bruins fan couldn't defend their own team.
"As a Bruins fan.... they are right. This team is cheeks," another opined.
Edited by Brad Taningco