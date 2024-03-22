"Can’t tell if this is masterful or absolutely garbage": NHL fans left divided as Capitals unveil special cherry blossom sweater

The NHL community is abuzz with chatter after the Washington Capitals unveiled their latest jersey design, dubbed the "Cherry Blossom sweaters."

B/R Open Ice shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the vibrant sky blue jersey adorned with the iconic black Capitals logo.

While some fans praised the new look, others were left divided.

One fan expressed a mix of admiration and skepticism.

"I can’t tell if this is masterful or absolutely garbage."

"Just stick with the red, white, and blue; these things look horrific," commented another fan.

Yet, amid the dissenting voices, some find themselves unexpectedly drawn to the unconventional design.

"I hate when the Caps do things that make me like them," confessed one fan.

While opinions on the jersey design may vary, there is unanimous praise for the striking black Capitals logo emblazoned across the sky-blue fabric.

"Logo is sick but jersey is lackluster," commented a fan.

Caps called up forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals have called up forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey Bears of the AHL, according to president and general manager Brian MacLellan. Phillips, 25, has five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 30 games this season, divided between the Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He initially played 27 games with Washington before briefly joining Pittsburgh, only to return to Washington on March 5.

A Calgary native, Phillips was drafted by the Flames in 2016 and spent several years in their system before joining Washington last summer.

Capitals' Tom Wilson set for in-person hearing

Washington forward Tom Wilson faces an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety following a high-sticking incident involving the Toronto Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor during a recent game.

The incident, resulting in a double minor penalty, occurred in the third period of Washington's Wednesday loss.

This hearing, scheduled for Friday afternoon via videoconference, hints at a potential suspension exceeding six games for Wilson, a repeat offender with five prior suspensions in his 11-year career.

Wilson, 29, contributed 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) and amassed 120 penalty minutes across 66 games this season. Since his 2012 first-round draft by Washington, he has accumulated 327 points (145 goals, 182 assists) and 1,419 PIM in 746 games.