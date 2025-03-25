  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • "Can tell Swayman is despised by his teammates": NHL fans react to Nikita Zadorov's blunt comment on Jeremy Swayman's near-fight with opposing goalie

"Can tell Swayman is despised by his teammates": NHL fans react to Nikita Zadorov's blunt comment on Jeremy Swayman's near-fight with opposing goalie

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:16 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Nikita Zadorov's blunt comment on Jeremy Swayman's near-fight with opposing goalie - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media reacted to Nikita Zadorov's blunt response about goalie Jeremy Swayman's near-fight with his opposing goaltender.

Ad

On Sunday, Swayman challenged and nearly fought the Kings' Darcy Kuemper after he had grabbed Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov and yanked his helmet off with force.

In response to Kuemper's actions, Swayman entered the center ice and challenged Kuemper to a goalie fight. The two were prepared to drop their gloves, but the referees intervened to prevent them from doing so.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When asked whether Jeremy Swayman stood up for his teammate, Khusnutdinov, Zadorov gave a straightforward answer:

"It is what it is?" No comment."
Ad

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Zadorov's statement. One tweeted.

"Can tell Swayman is despised by his teammates. Came across as an arrogant douche on the Amazon series, so no shock there."

Another chimed in:

"I really can't tell if he was joking or actually throwing shade."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Ad
"Everyone pissed at zadorov when swayman is the real problem. Held out for a big contract, got it, then sucks the entire season and tries to fight other goalies when he should be worried about stopping pucks. Getting paid over 8m to be one of the worst goalies in the league," a third fan posed."
Ad
"Swayman and Zadorov need to both answer this again when asked and not decline it or avoid media," one X user tweeted.
"Nice attitude after letting your goaltender get lit up for 7 fu**ing goals," another chimed in.
"The arrogance from a man who absolutely reeks at the game of puck just …. Just doesn’t sit well with me," one said.
Ad

Jeremy Swayman explains why he challenged Darcy Kuemper to a goalie fight

Following the Boston Bruins' 7-2 defeat to the LA Kings on Sunday, Jeremy Swayman explained why he had challenged Darcy Kuemper to a goalie fight.

Swayman said that he was unimpressed with Kuepmer's behavior toward his teammate and that he wouldn't tolerate it:

"He touched one of my guys, and that's something I'm not going to accept. Kudos to him — he stepped up. It just got broken up," said Swayman post-game.
Ad

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins are seventh in the Atlantic Division following their sixth consecutive defeat and are six points off a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी