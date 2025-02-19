Canada HC Jon Cooper opines superstars Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon need a "cut your losses" mentality instilled in them 

Team Canada's head coach Jon Cooper emphasized the importance of a "cut your losses" mentality for superstars Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon as they prepare for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against Team USA.

During a media availability session on Tuesday, Cooper explained that while McDavid and MacKinnon are known for their exceptional skill, effective puck management is crucial.

He emphasized that in high-pressure situations, not every shift will result in a win, and sometimes the team needs to accept ties. Cooper believes that if the players can manage to secure a mix of ties along with a few wins, it will contribute to a strong overall performance.

"Sometimes, you just have to cut your losses. Not every shift is going to be a win. Sometimes, there are ties. If you can have a whole bunch of ties and mix in a few wins without any losses, it is a pretty damn good game for you," Cooper said.

Cooper also acknowledged that while McDavid and MacKinnon are known for dominating their opponents, they must recognize that other teams are equally determined to stop them.

"That is the mentality we had to instill in the guys. These guys are superstars, and they expect to win every single shift. But in this environment, against this talent, you are not winning every shift. The enemy has a vote, too. They are going to make sure they are doing everything to stop you," Cooper said.

He further noted that adapting to this mindset will be crucial for his team as they face fierce competition in the final.

"The guys did a great job of digesting that and adjusting accordingly," he added.

Both Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have been key contributors for Team Canada in the tournament. MacKinnon has accumulated three goals while McDavid has netted twice in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sidney Crosby on Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon's play against Finland

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon made a significant impact for Team Canada in their recent game against Finland, scoring two quick goals within the first five minutes, leading to a 5-3 victory.

The win secured Canada's spot in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby praised the duo for their early contribution, noting that plays from them were crucial in setting the right tone in the game.

They set the tone right away," Crosby said via NHL.com. "That's what you need, big plays from big-time players. They stepped up to get us the lead, get a start like that, get our feet under us."

Team Canada and Team USA are set to battle it out in the 4 Nations championship game on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

