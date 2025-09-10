Canada PM Carney brings up Connor McDavid's unsigned Oilers extension in Liberal Caucus address - "If there's anything we can do in upcoming budget"

  • home icon
By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 20:44 GMT
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has drawn the lion’s share of attention this offseason amid uncertainty regarding his contract extension.

That attention has now spilled over into other aspects of life beyond the NHL. The situation has now grabbed the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, speaking to the Liberal Caucus on Wednesday, jested about Connor McDavid’s contract status.

The playful jab had serious undertones, urging the Oilers to lock up their franchise player. The PM stated:

“We are in a crisis…The global trading system has been upended, supply chains have been destroyed… McDavid is unsigned.”
Carney, a notable Oilers fan, made the remarks at the Liberal event in Edmonton. His comments were aimed at reassuring fans that he will do everything he can to keep Connor McDavid in Edmonton for the foreseeable future.

The PM concluded:

“In times like these, you have to draw back in, remember what you have: Draisaitl, Hyman, Nugent Hopkins… Connor, if there is anything that we can do in the upcoming budget, we’re spending less, we’re gonna invest more, so we can bring that cup back to Canada.”
While Carney’s comments may have seemed innocent, they should not be taken lightly. Canada’s three-decade-long Stanley Cup drought weighs heavily on Canadian fans. So, there’s plenty of motivation to get one of the nation’s seven teams to bring the Cup back north of the border.

Insider exposes Connor McDavid’s frustration with Oilers

The lack of a contract extension between the Oilers and Connor McDavid has led to wild speculation about the superstar’s future. Several teams have been floated as potential destinations for McDavid next summer.

But beyond the rumor mill grinding away, reality could be much different. In his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman exposed what he believes is the main reason behind Connor McDavid’s reluctance to sign in Edmonton.

In particular, Friedman noted:

“When someone asks me what this is all about, it’s two losses in a row in the Finals, and he can’t freaking stand it. It makes him crazy.”
Indeed, coming so agonizingly close to a championship is enough to challenge any athlete’s motivation. As such, Friedman’s comments signal that McDavid may be unsure about what could happen down the line in Edmonton.

If McDavid is unsure about the Oilers’ chances to finally dethrone the Florida Panthers, it may be just enough to push him over the edge. That edge could mean leaving Edmonton for a team he believes has a better chance at winning the Stanley Cup.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
