Canada PM Mark Carney pens 2-word reaction as Connor McDavid inks $25M Oilers contract extension

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 19:36 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
One notable Connor McDavid fan dropped a strong two-word reaction to news of the Edmonton Oilers captain’s extension on Monday.

That fan is Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a renowned, life-long Edmonton Oilers fan. The PM took to X to post his reaction to the news of Connor McDavid’s two-year, $25 million contract.

He stated:

“Crisis averted.”
The reaction comes as a response to McDavid’s X post stating:

“Our journey continues.”

Carney’s comments come on the heels of a comical speech delivered in September in which Carney joked about involving the Canadian government to keep McDavid in Edmonton.

Now that Connor McDavid has re-signed with the Oilers, there won’t be any need for governmental intervention. The Canadian PM can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to work running the country.

The Liberal Party leader has made no bones about his predilection for the Oilers. With Carney’s seal of approval, the Oilers can now get to the business of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Connor McDavid’s extension with Oilers labeled as “Crosbian”

Reaction to Connor McDavid’s extension with the Edmonton Oilers has been nothing short of positive. The overwhelmingly favorable comments have underscored the selfless nature of McDavid’s choice to retain his current cap hit.

One particular propitious reaction came from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. The Hockey News quoted Wyshynski as stating:

“I'm actually astonished by the AAV of $12.5 million for McDavid. There's team-friendly and then there's maintaining the same cap hit he has now for two UFA seasons. Downright Crosbian.”

Wyshynski’s comments highlight how Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby cut his team a similar deal last season. Crosby was heading into the final year of his contract, but opted to re-up for two more seasons at the exact $8.7 million cap hit he had for the previous seasons.

By comparing McDavid to Crosby, Wyshynski made it clear that Connor McDavid is on the Oilers’ side. He concluded:

“McDavid is essentially an Oilers AGM for that contract. Edmonton will be spending his money."

Indeed, the savings the Oilers derive from McDavid’s extension will go toward re-signing other impending UFAs, while acquiring other pieces that could help the club make it to a third-straight Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Given how the Florida Panthers have sustained heavy losses to injury, the Oilers could be in a position to overtake their rivals and bring home the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup. Most importantly, McDavid and the Oilers will be looking to break Canada’s three-decade-long championship drought.

