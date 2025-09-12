Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a personal story that highlighted Connor McDavid’s down-to-earth nature, even as speculation swirls around the Edmonton Oilers captain’s future.Speaking on the &quot;Oilers Now&quot; podcast, Carney recalled how one of his colleagues bumped into McDavid on the street. The colleague, who works for an MP, asked for a photo with the Oilers star, something Carney felt spoke volumes about McDavid’s character.“He’s got a lot on his mind, he’s got a lot to do. And yet there he is, the best player in the world, just walking down the street on a sunny afternoon in Edmonton,” Carney said.McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year deal and became eligible for an extension on July 1. He has said that his main focus is winning and that “all options are on the table.”Carney, meanwhile, made no secret of his own loyalties. When asked whether politicians should openly root for one team, he laughed it off:“It's too late now, I'm pretty clearly an Oilers fan. But I think you gotta be authentic, you gotta be who you are, and there's no point pretending that you cheer for each team equally.“Obviously, I'm gonna cheer, if there's only one Canadian team left in the Stanley Cup playoffs, I'm gonna cheer for them, but as long as the Oilers are in, I'm cheering for them.” Carney added.The Oilers begin training camp on Sept. 17 before kicking off the regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.Connor McDavid on his contract extension talksConnor McDavid noted that his next contract will come down to more than just dollars. The Oilers captain admitted it’s about finding the right mix between family priorities, fair value, and his ultimate goal, winning the Stanley Cup.“I’ve put everything I have into this game, and of course I want to be paid fairly. But at the same time, there’s a salary cap, and my only real focus is winning. Finding that balance is the challenge.” McDavid said after an Oilers captain’s practice last week.While his future is the hot topic around the NHL, Connor McDavid doesn’t think his contract will distract Edmonton this season. He pointed out how the Oilers have been through it all, coaching changes, front-office shakeups, hot streaks and tough slumps, yet always managed to stay locked in.