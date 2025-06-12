Brad Marchand wanted to play in the Olympics for Canada. He didn't have the chance to do so in the last two iterations, but NHL players can play for their countries in 2026 in Milan.
Marchand has been one of the most instrumental players for Canada over the last several years, including in their 4 Nations Face-Off title run. He just hasn't been able to compete for Olympic medals, and he's excited to now do so.
“I feel like we got robbed of going to the last two," Marchand said in an interview with The Athletic on Wednesday. "It’s an opportunity that I never ever thought that I would even come close to having. When you get in the NHL, that’s like the pipe dream. That’s the be-all or end-all."
The former Boston Bruins forward added:
"To be considered for that Olympic team is such a completely different level than anything you could ever really dream of when you’re younger. So, yeah, when it became a possibility it’s one of the things that I strive for. That’s one of the things that I think about when I’m training and when things get tough.”
Marchand said at the time that he was grateful just to be on the 4 Nations team, so he's going to work hard to make it to the Olympic level.
Brad Marchand not expected to make Canada's Olympic first six
When Canada announces its first six players for the 2026 Olympics, Brad Marchand probably won't be on there. Canada's impressive depth of talent makes it difficult to envision that.
NHL insider Chris Johnston believes these six will be named and Marchand won't: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Cale Makar and Devon Toews.
Additionally, he noted that Mitch Marner, Macklin Celebrini and Sam Reinhart would potentially be up for the last spot as well, so Marchand has a lot of competition.
This doesn't rule Marchand out from making the team, but he might not be an impactful, front-line player for the Olympic squad in Milan next year.
