"Canada's poverty franchise loses again" - NHL fans react as Winnipeg Jets crash out of playoffs after Game 5 loss to MacKinnon and Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets have been eliminated from the NHL playoffs after a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Despite a valiant effort from the Jets, who managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, the Avalanche fought back strongly with a pair of goals from Mikko Rantanen and an empty-netter from Josh Manson to seal the victory.

Fans have taken to social media to express their frustration with the Jets' performance, with one fan dubbing them,

"Canada's poverty franchise loses again."

Another fan commented:

"I was going to chirp, but I chose not to. Good effort. Hellebuyck couldn’t find his god mode to save you guys. See y’all next season!"

Here are some fan reactions to the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 loss:

"Avs fan here. I know you all disappointed, but you have a great team and a world class fan base. You'll be back." one fan tweeted.

"Good series, played tough, and the scores don't give the real story." another fan tweeted.

"Time to clean house. Cheveldayoff, Bowness, Schmidt, Pionk, Neidereiter, Monohan, Tofolli, Ehlers, Hellebucyk, Namesnikov." a user wrote.

"Love the Jets win or lose" one fan wrote on X.

"Good game and good series. Both teams played well." another fan wrote.

Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Winnipeg Jets, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

However, their efforts were not enough to overcome the offensive firepower of the Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, Yakov Trenin, and Artturi Lehkonen also finding the back of the net. Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev put in a solid performance, making 33 saves to secure the win for his team.

Winnipeg Jets’ 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets struck first with Kyle Connor giving them a 1-0 lead just 1:15 into the game. However, Valeri Nichushkin responded for the Avalanche at 3:18, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Yakov Trenin put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 5:42, but Josh Morrissey equalized for the Jets on the power play at 6:48. Artturi Lehkonen regained the lead for Colorado at 13:45 when his centering pass deflected off Jets defenseman Neal Pionk's stick and into the net, making it 3-2.

The third period saw a flurry of goals. Tyler Toffoli tied the game once again for the Jets at 2:06, but Mikko Rantanen responded with two quick goals for the Avalanche.

His first came at 4:11, redirecting a Devon Toews point shot past Connor Hellebuyck, and he added another at 8:01, finishing off a cross-crease pass from Nathan MacKinnon on a 2-on-1 rush. Josh Manson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:58, bringing the final score to 6-3.

With this win, the Avalanche advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.