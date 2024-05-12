Canada vs Denmark: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Czechia

Canada and Denmark are gearing up for a showdown at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship in Prague. Both teams opened their campaigns with victories, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Canada vs Denmark: Match Details

Canada will go head-to-head against Denmark on Sunday, May 12 at Prague, Czechia

Canada vs Denmark: Streaming Options

Date and Time: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET or 16:20 CEST

Location: O2 Arena, Czech Republic

TV Broadcast: TSN and RDS for Canada. Viaplay Denmark for Denmark

Live Streaming: IIHF Worlds YouTube channe

Canada vs Denmark: Game Preview

Canada, the reigning champions and most decorated team in the IIHF tournament's history with 27 gold medals, started off with a 4-2 win over Great Britain, courtesy of Connor Bedard's two goals.

Denmark also made a strong start, defeating Austria 5-1. Joachim Blichfeld scored twice and added an assist in the win. The Danes have now won their opening game for the sixth consecutive tournament, a streak that began in 2018.

The last meeting between these two teams at the 2022 tournament in Helsinki ended in a surprising 3-2 victory for Denmark, their first-ever win over Canada. Mathias Bau scored the decisive goal on a power play with less than eight minutes remaining.

Canada's roster boasts 21 players from the NHL. In contrast, Denmark's squad is composed mainly of players from reputable European championships, such as the Swedish Elitserien and the German DEL. Last year, Denmark finished fifth in their group, narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs.

This will be the ninth meeting between Canada and Denmark at the Men's World Championships, with the last seven occurring since 2003. Canada has dominated the head-to-head record, winning six times and outscoring the Danes 77-11 overall.

The most lopsided result came in 1949 tournament in Stockholm, where Canada set a record for the most goals in a single game with a 47-0 victory.

Canada vs Denmark: Players to watch

Canada has multiple current and upcoming NHL stars. Connor Bedard will look to strengthen his World campaign after scoring two goals in the opener. Pierre-Luc Dubois struggled in the 2023-24 NHL season. This tournament might be jump start PLD's form. Buffalo Sabres defenseive duo of Bowen Byram and Owen Power should have strong outings against Denmark as well.

Players to watch out in Denmark's sqaud are F Patrick Russell who plays for Linköping HC of the Swedish Hockey League and has previously played with the Oilers. F Joachim Blichfeld currently plays for Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League. Denmark's D-core has Markus Lauridsen who plays for Deutsche Eishockey Liga's Löwen Frankfurt, and Stefan Lassen who plays for Almtuna IS of the HockeyAllsvenskan.