Canada and Switzerland are gearing up for a ͏thrilling semifinal encounter at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship. With both teams displaying impressive performances in the preliminary rounds and quarterfinals, anticipation is high for this highly anticipated ͏matchup.͏ Canadians will have the chance to defend the championship title.

Match details:

Date and Time: Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 12:20 p.m. ET or 6:20 p.m. CEST

Location: O2 Arena, Prague, Czechia

Streaming Options:

For fans eager to catch the semifinal action between Canada and Switzerland, here are the TV channels set to broadcast the game:

Canada: TSN and RDS

Czech Republic: Hockej.cz

Switzerland: SRG SSR - SRF and Blick TV

USA: NHL Network and ESPN+

Additionally, the match will be streamed live on the IIHF Worlds 2024 YouTube channel.

Players to watch from the last game of both team

In Canada's line-up, John ͏Tavares stood out with his consistent performance, tallying an assist͏ and generating four dangerous scoring chances while excelling in faceoffs. Nick Paul delivered his best performance yet, scoring twice and adding an assist, showcasing his ability as one of the team's top two-way forwards.

Dylan Guenther contributed a goal and an assist, displaying improved confidence and solid puck-possession skills. Jared McCann made significant contributions, initiating the first Canadian goal and nearly adding another.

In Switzerland's lineup, Nico Hischier is a player to watch, having achieved a career-best six goals in the tournament, showing his dual-threat capabilities as both a solid passer and shooter.

Jonas Siegenthaler, while not known for high-point production, contributed two assists while playing stellar shutdown defense. His role in keeping the puck away from goaltender Leonardo Genoni has been crucial, complementing Switzerland's star puck-moving blue liner, Roman Josi.

Canada vs. Switzerland: Key Highlights and History

Canada advanced to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year following a 6-3 triumph over Slovakia, despite encountering turbulence͏ in the third period due to undisciplined penalties. Nick Paul's impressive three-point performance proved pivotal in securing the victory. Conversely, ͏Switzerland dominated their game against Germany from the outset, securing͏ a convincing 3-1 win.͏

The longstanding rivalry͏ between both the teams spans 35 encounters, with Canadians emerging victorious in 26,͏ ͏in͏cl͏udi͏ng two ties. ͏Their most recent clash i͏n͏ the ongoing IIHF World Championship ͏preliminary round saw ͏Canada narrowly defeating Switzerland 3-2.

Dylan Cozens scored two goals and an assist, while Nick Paul contributed another goal to break a 2-2 deadlock in the second period. Andrew Mangiapane and John Tavares each provided crucial assists, with all three Canadian goals occurring on the power play.

Goalkeeper Jordan Binnington͏ played a vital role in the victory, making 20 saves, including a crucial stop on a Swiss penalty shot in the second period. As both teams prepare for the semifinals, anticipation builds for another intense battle, with Canadians seeking to maintain their dominance over the Swiss.