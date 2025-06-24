Canadian icon Don Cherry clears the air around talks of him filming his final podcast episode

Don Cherry confirmed that he is not retiring from his "Grapevine" podcast. Rumors surfaced online after he made an obscure statement, and many fans thought his final episode meant he was done. However, Cherry said it was only the end of the season, and he plans to return.
He commented on the officiating of the Oilers and Panthers during the 2025 Stanley Cup final. Many regularly follow him for expert insights about NHL games during the season.
They also like to tune in to Cherry’s podcast, which started in 2019 and co-hosts with his son, Tim. It became popular after his exit from "Hockey Night in Canada."
The confusion of "Cherry's last episode" came after he said goodbye in the last episode covering the 2024-25 NHL season.
“Well, Tim, this is our last show,” Cherry said on Sunday.
Some believed it was a final farewell, but Cherry explained that the podcast always takes a break during the summer.
"We just meant to say goodbye for this year," Cherry said on Monday, via The Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington. "We always do that at the end of the season. There’s no more hockey this year, so there’s no podcast for the summer. I guess we should have said for the season."
Cherry, who is 91 years old, also expressed excitement to make a comeback with the podcast when the new season starts.
“I’m coming back next season, I can’t wait.” Cherry said.
Don Cherry's comment on the Oilers missing Zach Hyman in the 2025 NHL finals
Don Cherry believes Zach Hyman’s absence hurt Edmonton in the Stanley Cup final, where the Oilers lost to the Panthers in six games. Hyman was injured in the Western Conference final and was sidelined since.
Cherry said that Hyman would have helped by scoring goals and creating pressure near the net.
"I really do," Cherry said, via the "Grapevine" podcast. "He would’ve kicked in a few goals and been in front of the net. Good guy in front of the net."
Edmonton needed someone to score tough goals from close range, and Hyman is known for that kind of play. Cherry believes having the right winger in the lineup could have made a real difference.
Before his injury, Hyman had 11 points in 15 games. He also led all players in the playoffs with 111 hits, and his physical play and scoring touch were missed by his team against Florida.
