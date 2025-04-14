Canadian legend Don Cherry makes feelings known about Canucks' Rick Tocchet leaving to coach Philadelphia

Hockey legend Don Cherry shared his thoughts about Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet potentially leaving the team to join the Philadelphia Flyers.
Tocchet is in the final year of his contract with the Canucks, which expires at the end of this season. While the club aims to secure a long-term deal with Tocchet, he has not decided on his future yet.
According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks can also extend Rick Tocchet's contract through the 2025-26 season. For now, his future with the team remains uncertain, a matter the Canucks would need to address in the summer.
On his Grapevine podcast, Don Cherry weighed in on speculation that Tocchet might not stay in Vancouver and could head to Philadelphia. He suggested Tocchet's move to Philly seems plausible, given the fans' admiration for him.
"They love him in Philly," Cherry said." He played for them, and he was tough. I could see that happening. They love him in Philly. one thing about Philly though? They always try."
The discussion also touched on Tocchet possibly growing frustrated in Vancouver due to team dynamics and recurring goaltender injuries.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers' coaching position is going to be open soon. It remains to be seen whether Rick Tocchet will stay with the Canucks or pursue the Philly job if he doesn't sign a new deal in Vancouver.
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin wants to keep Rick Tocchet long-term
Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin expressed his desire to secure a multi-year contract extension for Rick Tocchet, who's delaying his decisions about his future.
Allvin emphasized his goal to retain Tocchet as coach for next season and beyond.
“I've said several times, my hope is to have Rick Tocchet here as the coach next year and beyond that,” Allvin said via Sportsnet. “That's something we will continue to talk about. That's my hope. I have a great working relationship with Rick, and he's well-respected. He's a really good coach.
The Canucks missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Last season, they reached the postseason after winning the Pacific Division title.
The Canucks will be up against the San Jose Sharks next on Monday before finishing their season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, Apr. 16.
