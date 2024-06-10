Canadian McDonald's vows franchise-name change if Connor McDavid helps Oilers win Stanley Cup

Canadian McDonald's offered to change their name if captain Connor McDavid helped Edmonton win the Stanley Cup. The fast food chain took to Twitter and presented the offer for McDavid.

McDonald's tweeted the proposal:

"Ok @cmcdavid97, how about this... if you bring the cup back to Canada, we’ll turn an Edmonton McD’s into a McDavid’s. Deal?"

This proposal was made in response to Connor McDavid leading the Edmonton Oilers into the Stanley Cup Final this season. McDavid, who is playing his ninth NHL season, has led the Oilers to their first final appearance in 18 years.

But winning the Stanley Cup is still the next milestone in McDavid's NHL career. In the past, hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Alex Ovechkin have won the Stanley Cup, and McDavid aims to join their ranks.

The Oilers advanced to the playoffs after defeating the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the Western Conference Final. But their route forward has only become more difficult.

In Game 1 of the Finals, they were defeated 3-0 by the Florida Panthers. The Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's performance, paired with their defensive play, has proven to be a challenge for Edmonton.

Connor McDavid's leadership and coach Kris Knoblauch's strategy will be crucial if the Oilers want to turn things around in Game 2.

Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers' ready to win in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, are strategizing for Game 2 against the Panthers after a 3-0 loss in Game 1. Despite outshooting Florida 32-18, Edmonton couldn't beat goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The Oilers aim to capitalize on their chances better and stay composed, focusing on their strengths.

Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasizes not gripping their sticks too tight.

"They're just going to be better," Oilers coach Knoblauch said. "We'll see more from them."

Leon Draisaitl stresses playing loose and continuing their game.

"Not gripping our sticks too tight," center Draisaitl said,"Continuing to play loose and continuing to play our game."

The Oilers have faced adversity before, bouncing back from ranking low in their division at the start of the season. The Panthers are tough to beat but Edmonton remains confident on turning the series around in Game 2.