Canadian pizza chain promises 30,000 free pizzas for fans if Oilers break country's 30-year Stanley Cup drought

Boston Pizza is preparing for a big celebration. They have promised to give away 30,000 free pizzas if the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup. Edmonton need to win Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. The game is on Monday night. This offer celebrates the end of Canada’s 30-year Stanley Cup drought.

The franchise announced its plans in a media release on Sunday.

"Following last night's epic game six victory, Boston Pizza is preparing to fire up its ovens, promising 30,000 free pizzas if Edmonton brings home the win Monday night. To mark the end of the country's 30-year drought, Boston Pizza will make it rain pizzas in Oil Country and across Canada on parade day."

Senior vice-president of marketing Peter Blackwell expressed gratitude to fans. He noted that Canadians had rallied behind Edmonton, Canada’s last standing team.

"Canadians heard our calls to cheer for Canada and rallied behind us," Blackwell said via (curiocity.com).

Blackwell acknowledged that not everyone switched their team loyalties. However, he appreciated those who cheered for the Oilers. He said this collective excitement deserved a grand celebration.

"While some refused to toss their allegiances aside, many chose to join the excitement and cheer on Canada's last standing team. That calls for a celebration…and lots of pizza," Blackwell added.

Boston Pizza started in Edmonton in the early 1960s. They are ready to celebrate this historic win with fans nationwide.

Connor McDavid on Oilers' Game 7 mindset

The Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers were down 3-0 in the series, but came back to tie it 3-3 by outscoring the Panthers 18-5 in the last three games. This is the first time the Panthers have been in such a situation this postseason. The Oilers aim to be just the second team to complete a reverse sweep in the Final. The first team was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton's goalie, Stuart Skinner has been crucial with a 10-0 record in Games 4-7. He has a 1.50 goals-against average. The Oilers' depth has shown through contributions beyond Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"You have to stay even-keeled," Connor McDavid said (via NHL.com). "You can't ride the wave or the roller-coaster. We really haven't done anything yet. We've won three big games to get ourselves back into the series, and it comes down to one game here and we'll be ready. We're looking forward to that. It's a great opportunity."

Game 7 will decide the legacy of both teams. Edmonton believes they have the team and mindset to win the final game.